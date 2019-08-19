Home Sport Cricket

Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer to share India A captaincy for series against South Africa A

Rising talent Shubman Gill is there in both Pandey's and Iyer's teams and so are Vijay Shankar, Anmolpreet Singh, Ricky Bhui, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel and Nitish Rana.

Published: 19th August 2019 09:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2019 09:20 PM

DC skipper Shreyas Iyer during a training session. (Photo | PTI)

Shreyas Iyer. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Manish Pandey was on Monday named India 'A' captain for the first three one-dayers against touring South Africa 'A', while Shreyas Iyer will lead in the last two matches of the series beginning August 29 in Thiruvananthapuram.

Ishan Kishan was picked as wicketkeeper in the team led by Pandey, while the immensely talented Sanju Samson will do duty behind the stumps under Iyer's captaincy.

India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is part of the team for the first three matches.

The matches will be played at The Sports Hub in Thiruvananthapuram on August 29, 31 and September 2, 4 and 8.

The All-India senior selection committee picked the teams here.

India A team for 1st, 2nd and 3rd one-day: Manish Pandey (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Anmolpreet Singh, Ricky Bhui, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube, Krunal Pandya, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Nitish Rana.

India A team for 4th and 5th one-day: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Shubman Gill, Prashant Chopra, Anmolpreet Singh, Ricky Bhui, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Nitish Rana, Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Rahul Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Ishan Porel.

