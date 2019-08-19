Sachin Tendulkar wishes photographers on World Photography Day

By ANI

NEW DELHI: On the occasion of World Photography Day, former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Monday wished all the photographers for capturing his 'most treasured moments'.

Tendulkar took to Twitter and wrote: "Happy #WorldPhotographyDay to all the Photographers who have clicked my photos over the years and helped capture the most treasured moments in my life and my career."

The 46-year-old had a scintillating career in Test and ODI cricket. After making a debut in 1989, Tendulkar played 200 Test matches and amassed 15921 runs.

In his 463 ODI matches, Tendulkar scored 18426 runs including 49 tons under his belt.