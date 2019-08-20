Home Sport Cricket

Kiwi women's captain Amy Satterthwaite announces pregnancy, to take a break from cricket

Satterthwaite said she hopes to return to the squad in time for the World Cup in 2021, which will be hosted by New Zealand.

Published: 20th August 2019 12:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2019 12:20 PM   |  A+A-

The news was shared by Amy Satterthwaite on Twitter. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

WELLINGTON: New Zealand's women's cricket captain Amy Satterthwaite will take a break from the game as she is expecting her first child but won't lose her contract or remuneration due to her Board's new pregnancy leave policy.

In a statement, Satterthwaite said she is expecting her first child with wife and teammate Lea Tahuhu in January next year.

Satterthwaite said she hopes to return to the squad in time for the World Cup in 2021, which will be hosted by New Zealand.

She, however, will continue to be a "mentor" for the team during the break.

"Lea and I are overjoyed to share the news that I'm expecting our first child early in the new year. It is a special time in our lives and we can't wait for this new chapter," said Satterthwaite, who will miss the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.

Satterthwaite will retain her contract for 2019-20 as per the new pregnancy leave policy of New Zealand Cricket.

"She'll be paid her full retainer throughout and, although possibly fulfilling some off-field contractual obligations, will not be required to train or play," David White, the NZC chief executive, said.

Satterthwaite thanked the NZC for its support.

"I am very lucky to have great support from NZC with regard to taking a break from the game to have a family. I look forward to being involved with the White Ferns squad where possible and offering support and knowledge in a mentoring capacity," she added.

The 32-year-old became captain last year and has played 119 ODIs and 99 T20 Internationals for the national team.

She has to her credit four back-to-back ODI hundreds.

Tahuhu, 28, is one of the fastest bowlers in the women's game and has 114 wickets from 116 internationals.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amy Satterthwaite Lea Tahuhu Kiwi Cricketers
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The alleged smugglers were carrying 3.5 lakh Saudi Riyals (Rs 74.37 lakh) each by concealing them in false bottoms created in sweet boxes and biscuit boxes. (Photo by special arrangement)
Foreign currency worth Rs 1.48 crore concealed in sweet boxes seized at Hyderabad airport
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
Delhi Rains: River Yamuna crosses danger mark as water level further rises
Gallery
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
Paul Pogba pulled his jersey over his face when the final whistle sounded, his latest spot-kick failure costing Manchester United two points and casting doubt over the wisdom of the team rotating its penalty-takers. (Photo | AP)
Premier League: Pogba misses penalty as Wolves deny Manchester United victory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp