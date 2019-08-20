Home Sport Cricket

Marnus Labuschagne rides emotional rollercoaster as Ashes super sub

Labuschagne came into the Australia team on the fifth day of the second Test against England at Lord's after Steve Smith was diagnosed with a delayed concussion.

Published: 20th August 2019 12:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2019 12:57 PM   |  A+A-

Australia's Marnus Labuschagne acknowledges the crowd after getting 50 runs not out during play on day five of the 2nd Ashes Test cricket match between England and Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Australia's Marnus Labuschagne admitted experiencing a rollercoaster of emotions when he became Test cricket's first concussion replacement.

Labuschagne came into the Australia team on the fifth day of the second Test against England at Lord's after Steve Smith was diagnosed with a delayed concussion.

Smith had been hit on the head by Jofra Archer the day before and it took just two balls on Sunday for the England paceman to floor Labuschagne with another fierce bouncer to the helmet.

The 25-year-old was put through the same on-field concussion testing as Smith 24 hours earlier, but came through. He went on to top score with 59 as the tourists held on for a draw.

"Personally, being out there is probably less nerve-racking than being off the field," Labuschagne said.

"When he got hit, I had a bit of a sick feeling, you're kind of helpless. But when you're out there you're in the contest and the adrenaline is rushing pretty much all you're doing is trying to watch that ball.

"When you're off field and your hands are tied...it's a little bit of a shock to the system. But when you're out there, it's all guns blazing."

Labuschagne batted with enough resolve and poise to justify a place in the Australia side when the third Test begins on Thursday.

ALSO READ | Marnus Labuschagne becomes first 'concussion substitute' in Test history

If selected, he will be well aware of the challenge, having been welcomed to the Ashes in the most punishing way imaginable.

"It got me flush in the grille but it was just 'get up and get on with it'," he said of the ball that sent him sprawling.

"You get up and try and act cool. I think what it does do is it makes you (switch) on. It means there is no mucking around.

"You're watching the ball and you're trying to work as hard as you can to see that ball as early as you can. That's the benefit of facing someone that fast in your first few balls.

"It may be a thing for the rest of the series but it's our job as batters, we've got to find a way to score off those balls or get out of the way."

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Marnus Labuschagne Steve Smith Ashes Test England vs Australia Super Sub
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The alleged smugglers were carrying 3.5 lakh Saudi Riyals (Rs 74.37 lakh) each by concealing them in false bottoms created in sweet boxes and biscuit boxes. (Photo by special arrangement)
Foreign currency worth Rs 1.48 crore concealed in sweet boxes seized at Hyderabad airport
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
Delhi Rains: River Yamuna crosses danger mark as water level further rises
Gallery
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
Paul Pogba pulled his jersey over his face when the final whistle sounded, his latest spot-kick failure costing Manchester United two points and casting doubt over the wisdom of the team rotating its penalty-takers. (Photo | AP)
Premier League: Pogba misses penalty as Wolves deny Manchester United victory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp