Home Sport Cricket

England's Jason Roy set to play in third Test after passing concussion test

Australia's star batsman Steve Smith has already been ruled out of the match with concussion suffered when he was hit by a Jofra Archer bouncer in the drawn second Test at Lord's.

Published: 21st August 2019 04:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2019 04:35 PM   |  A+A-

Jason Roy

Jason Roy | AP

By AFP

LONDON: England batsman Jason Roy has passed a concussion test after being hit in the nets ahead of the third Ashes Test against Australia at Headingley.

The 29-year-old opener was struck by a throw-down from ex-England international Marcus Trescothick, working with the team in a temporary coaching capacity, during practice on Tuesday.

World Cup winner Roy was assessed after taking the blow and was able to continue batting. 

But he also required a follow-up check on the eve of the match on Wednesday to determine any delayed symptoms.

The Surrey right-hander will be assessed again before the third Test starts on Thursday.

Australia's star batsman Steve Smith has already been ruled out of the match with concussion suffered when he was hit by a Jofra Archer bouncer in the drawn second Test at Lord's.

Ashes holders Australia lead the five-match series 1-0.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jason Roy Concussion test Ashes England vs Australia
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar (File Photo | AFP)
Mithali Raj on how she was inspired by Sachin Tendulkar
WATCH: Over 140 vintage cars and 50 bikes on display at Chennai Motor Show
Gallery
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp