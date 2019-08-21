Home Sport Cricket

In Mumbai, off-field duties keeping MS Dhoni busy

Dhoni had returned to Delhi on August 16, where he united with his daughter Ziva Singh Dhoni before flying to Mumbai for his commercial commitments.

Published: 21st August 2019 03:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2019 03:08 PM   |  A+A-

Indian cricketer MS Dhoni. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: After serving the Territorial Army in Jammu and Kashmir for two weeks, former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni is back to his off-field commitments and is currently in Mumbai for various ad shoots.

The 38-year-old had returned to Delhi on August 16, where he united with his daughter Ziva Singh Dhoni before flying to Mumbai for his commercial commitments. 

Dhoni's manager and childhood friend Mihir Diwakar posted a picture on social media where the former skipper is seen with his friends at Green Valley Studios in Mumbai. "Winter caimpaign 2019 -- Indian terrain shoot," read the caption.

On Tuesday, Dhoni was seen for another shoot with celebrity hairstylist Sapna Bhavnani in Mehboob Studios.

After taking a two-month break from cricket, Dhoni, who had retired from Test cricket in 2014, had joined his regiment in Kashmir on July 30 to perform army duties. The Ranchi lad's stint with the 106th battalion of the Territorial Army came to an end on August 15.

During this period, Dhoni also visited Ladakh on the eve of Independence Day, where he visited the Army General Hospital and paid tributes to the martyrs at the Siachen War Memorial. 

