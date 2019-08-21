Home Sport Cricket

Indian players excited to have numbers on back of Test jerseys

On Wednesday, the players posed with their new Test jerseys and made their opinion known on the same.

Published: 21st August 2019 07:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2019 07:41 PM   |  A+A-

Virat Kohli. (Photo | Instagram)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Indian team will be opening their ICC World Test Championship campaign when they take the field against the West Indies in Antigua on Thursday. The jerseys they will be wearing will be slightly different from those that they have worn for Test matches in the past as they will have numbers like the limited-overs jerseys.

On Wednesday, the players posed with their new Test jerseys and made their opinion known on the same. "If that's what's going to help engage fans with the five-day format, it shouldn't be a hassle for any of us because it is on the back of our shirts," spinner R. Ashwin told BCCI.TV. "For me whatever helps fans engage with the oldest and the best format of the game is fine."

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli to sport 'Number 18' on his Test jersey

Cheteshwar Pujara said that he had seen kit numbers in long form cricket in the County circuit before and that this will help fans identify players better. "If you look at the ODI and T20 format, players always have their names on the back. It becomes easy for the fans to identify the player and even for the the players it feels good. You have your Test jersey number but at the same time when you have your own number on the shirt it feels great. I played County cricket and there they always had it," Pujara said.

KL Rahul said that the complaints that he heard from his family and friends is that everyone looks the same in Test cricket and that will change.

"Nobody knows who's who because all of us have beards and once we wear the helmets, you can't really see who is batting. It's just a bit more fun, a bit more colour," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ICC World Test Championship World Test Championship Indian team West Indies Test jerseys
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar (File Photo | AFP)
Mithali Raj on how she was inspired by Sachin Tendulkar
WATCH: Over 140 vintage cars and 50 bikes on display at Chennai Motor Show
Gallery
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp