Home Sport Cricket

Misbah-ul-Haq undecided on applying for Pakistan head coach role

The 44-year old said he had not decided as yet if he would apply for the position of head coach.

Published: 21st August 2019 08:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2019 08:07 PM   |  A+A-

Misbah-ul-Haq (File | AFP)

By PTI

KARACHI: Pakistan's most successful Test captain Misbah-ul-Haq on Wednesday confirmed that he has not yet applied for the position of head coach with the national team.

Talking to the media in Lahore where he is supervising the pre-season conditioning camp of the Pakistan team probables, Misbah said he had only agreed to be camp commandant as he wanted to help the players prepare for the upcoming international and domestic season.

"I know these players, I have played with them, I know the requirements of domestic and international cricket, I know what sort of preparations are required so if I can help them why not," Misbah said.

The 44-year old said he had not decided as yet if he would apply for the position of head coach.

"As yet I have not applied for the head coach position and obviously the day I do I will first resign as the member of the Cricket Committee," Misbah said.

The Chairman of the board Ehsan Mani decided against renewing the contracts of outgoing head coach, Mickey Arthur and his support staff earlier this month on the recommendations of the Cricket Committee which also includes former skipper Wasim Akram and is headed by PCB CEO Wasim Khan.

Both Mani and Wasim are said to be very keen to have Misbah work as both head coach and chief selector as they feel he is the right man to handle the dual responsibility.

After the World Cup, Inzamam-ul-Haq also decided against seeking a renewal of his contract as chief selector.

Misbah, who retired from international cricket in 2017 after a successful career as captain and batsman, said it was up to the board to decide whether to have separate captains for red and white ball formats.

"I look at this way there is no harm in having separate captains or just one captain, everything depends on how the board looks at things," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Misbah-ul-Haq Pakistan head coach
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar (File Photo | AFP)
Mithali Raj on how she was inspired by Sachin Tendulkar
WATCH: Over 140 vintage cars and 50 bikes on display at Chennai Motor Show
Gallery
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp