Virat Kohli and boys enjoy beach party ahead of first Test against West Indies

The photo had the likes of Test specialists Ajinkya Rahane, Ishant Sharma and Mayank Agarwal alongside wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah.

Published: 21st August 2019 12:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2019 12:19 PM

Virat Kohli with Team India players and support staff. (Photo | Instagram/Virat KohlI)

Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Team India were in a relaxing mood ahead of the first Test match against the West Indies at Antigua. Kohli shared an image of him enjoying a beach party with teammates and support staff at Jolly Beach, Antigua. 

"Stunning day at the beach with the boys" the caption read in his Instagram post. The photo had the likes of Test specialists Ajinkya Rahane, Ishant Sharma and Mayank Agarwal alongside wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Stunning day at the beach with the boys

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on

Excited about playing in the inaugural World Test Championship, Indian captain Virat Kohli says the competition in the traditional format has "gone up two-fold" in recent years.

"The games are going to be much more competitive and it brings a lot of purpose to the Test matches you play. It's the right move and at the absolute right time," he said during the West Indies Players Association awards night on Monday.

"I don't think us batsmen have lived up to the standard," he said, stressing on the importance of the batting coming together as a team, rather than individuals doing well.

"Batsmanship will always be hard at the Test level, but even harder now with the Championship where every decision you make counts in the larger scheme of things," added Kohli.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli's dilemma: Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma or a fifth bowler?

India will sport the Test whites along with players' names and numbers for the first time when they take on West Indies on Thursday. Having already won the T20I and ODI series, India will look to wrap up a successful tour of the Caribbean with a victory in the Test series.

(With inputs from agency)

