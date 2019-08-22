ICC names Jonathan Hall as its General Counsel

By PTI

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday named Jonathan Hall, who has legal experience of 27 years across sports such as football and rugby, as its General Counsel and Company Secretary.

Hall has been in senior consultative roles for a number of international and UK sports organisations including the UEFA and Laureus, the ICC said in a statement.

He worked for The Football Association (The FA) for 11 years firstly as the Director of Governance overseeing all regulatory and governance matters and later as the Director of the Football Services Division.

Before joining The FA, Hall was General Counsel and Company Secretary at the Rugby Football Union (RFU).

Prior to that he was Senior International Vice President, Legal Affairs for IMG on commercial legal matters across cricket, football, rugby, tennis, golf.

"I am delighted to welcome a lawyer of Jonathan's calibre to the ICC to lead our legal division following a comprehensive global search. Jonathan brings extensive experience across a range of sports that will be of great value to the global cricket community," ICC CEO Manu Sawhney said.

Hall said he loves the game of cricket and would look to make a positive impact during his stint.

"Cricket is a personal passion of mine so it is a source of great pride to be able to combine it with my professional life and utilize my experience in a game I love," he said.

Hall will take up the post in mid-September and will be based at the ICC headquarters here.