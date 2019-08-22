Home Sport Cricket

India need to improve on agility and lateral movement: Jonty Rhodes

Rhodes said the South African team is going through a transition with some big names retiring and like Australia it would take some time to become a strong team again.

Published: 22nd August 2019 09:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2019 09:10 PM   |  A+A-

Former South Africa cricketer Jonty Rhodes and former Indian tennis player Somdev Devvarman during a press conference to announce Covelong Surfing festival in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)

Former South Africa cricketer Jonty Rhodes and former Indian tennis player Somdev Devvarman during a press conference to announce Covelong Surfing festival in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Former South Africa cricketer Jonty Rhodes on Thursday said fielding standards of the Indian team has improved drastically but they still need to work on their agility and lateral movement.

"The Indian players have got fitter, but they still can improve on their agility. We grew up in South Africa playing multiple sports. All these sports made me the fielder I was. Fielding is also about lateral movement, I don't think the Indians are yet at their best in that," he told reporters on the sidelines of the launch of a surfing event here.

"Throwing is something we don't focus a great deal on as a coach. We are more worried about a guy catching or stopping the ball. When you are saving a run, changing your direction is very important. These are areas where India can still improve."

Talking about India's fielding at the World Cup, Rhodes said: "India had a very good catching percentage at the recent World Cup but I still think they could be taking more catches.

"Every team has its own players (mostly bowlers) who don't contribute much in the field. Work can still be done with them. It's not that they aren't doing well, but there are certain things you can tweak."

Rhodes was an aspirant for the Indian fielding coach post but missed out to current incumbent R Sridhar.

"Fielding is a habit. If it's working, then don't fix it. Even though India has improved its fielding drastically over the last few years, there are some elements I can bring to the table," he said.

South Africa will be touring India in October for a three-Test series, which is part of the World Test Championship but Rhodes feels the Proteas will not be able to fair any better than the 0-3 defeat that they suffered in their previous tour of India in 2015.

"The Indian team has had a lot of success. The team that has a happy dressing room atmosphere often converts that into winning ways on the field. You need the personnel, but you also need a good environment. SA is kind of yes or no right now," he said.

"Having played in the IPL, a few of the SA players are comfortable with the sub-continent. It's not much of a unit that's coming here. When the chips are down, you need the dressing room to stand up first. With the kinds of results India has had at home, I don't see much of a change to the scoreline," he added.

Rhodes said the South African team is going through a transition with some big names retiring and like Australia it would take some time to become a strong team again.

"South Africa hasn't had ABD (AB de Villiers) for a year already and (Dale) Steyn has been in and out because of injuries. Amla, unfortunately, wasn't in the best form in the last 18 months. SA hasn't relied heavily on them. You can never replace players like de Villiers and Steyn.

"In India, incredible players come through the ranks. SA, maybe, doesn't have that exposure. The jump from State to international cricket is quite a big one for them. They (SA) are going through a growth phase, it is tough," he added.

He picked New Zealand's Martin Guptill and India's Ravindra Jadeja among the best fielders currently.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jonty Rhodes Indian fielding coach
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ICC Test Championship: Can Team India solve its selection dilemma ahead of West Indies Test?
Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference on the arrest of P. Chidambaram at AICC in New Delhi on Thursday. (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
No offence disclosed against P Chidambaram: Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. As usual, Bollywood stars attended in droves and made sure their ramp appearances made heads turn. Check out glimpses fro
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Farhan and Shibani turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp