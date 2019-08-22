WATCH | Hardik Pandya walks the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week, gets trolled

By Online Desk

On a break from cricket, Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya was seen walking the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week 2019. Pandya who was rested from India's tour of West Indies and the star cricketer took the opportunity to hone his modelling skills.

Hardik Pandya walked the ramp for designer Amit Agarwal and shared the video of his outing on Instagram captioning it 'New experience but fun'. He sported a burgundy coloured outfit which prompted social media users to compare Hardik with Ranveer Singh.

He was also trolled by the Tweeple for this off-field shenanigans.

Hardik's brother Krunal who was part of the T20I win in West Indies also walked the ramp at the show.

Hardik has kept a low profile in public since his controversial 'Koffee with Karan' show. The Pandya brothers were part of Mumbai Indians' Indian Premier League (IPL) winning team this year.