Duleep Trophy players to be tested by NADA officials

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) is expected to collect samples in the upcoming Duleep Trophy match between India Red and India Blue, starting Friday at Alur Cricket Ground. The BCCI finally agreed to come under the NADA ambit after the sports ministry and NADA addressed their apprehensions, which were primarily about the personnel and the equipment used. But, the board is adopting a ‘wait and watch’ policy.

“We had apprehensions about certain things, which we expressed. As of now, they have been addressed, on paper. Let us see how it goes. Once they start testing the players, then we will really know, how they are doing it and all. It is a wait and watch for BCCI. After seeing how things go, only then we can comment whether they are doing a good job or bad job,” BCCI’s anti-doping manager, Dr Abhijit Salvi told this newspaper.