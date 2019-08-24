Arun Jaitley death: ICC Chairman Shashank Manohar expresses his condolence

By PTI

COLOMBO: International Cricket Council chairman Shashank Manohar expressed his condolences on passing away of former union finance minister Arun Jaitley, recollecting his friendship with the departed leader which strengthened over the years.

Manohar recently paid a visit to Jaitley in New Delhi, who breathed his last on Saturday after prolonged illness.

"Extremely pained and deeply saddened to know of the passing away of Shri Arun Jaitley ji. I have had the pleasure of knowing him personally and over years, our friendship strengthened owing to our common interests," Manohar, who is currently in Colombo, said in his condolence message to PTI.

"I had recently visited him in New Delhi and was hoping he will pull out of this. May God give strength to his family to tide over this immense loss," the former BCCI president added.