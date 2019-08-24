Home Sport Cricket

Australia's Marnus Labuschagne joins elite Test batting club

Labuschagne made 74 in the first innings at Headingley, the Leeds headquarters of Yorkshire. England were dismissed for just 67, their lowest Ashes total in 71 years.

Published: 24th August 2019 07:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2019 07:54 PM   |  A+A-

Australia's Marnus Labuschagne reacts to scoring a half-century duing the second day of the third Ashes cricket Test match between England and Australia. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

LEEDS: Australia's Marnus Labuschagne joined an exclusive club while making 80 against England in the second innings of the third Ashes Test at Headingley on Saturday.

In the process, Labuschagne became just the fifth batsman and fourth Australian -- a list that includes head coach Justin Langer -- in Test history to make two scores in a match higher than a total posted by an opposing team in one innings.

The only batsman from outside Australia to achieve the feat is outstanding West Indies opener Gordon Greenidge, who hit two hundreds in a 1976 Test at Old Trafford, Manchester, where England collapsed to 71 all out in their first innings.

Two scores in a Test match higher than an opponent's total (player, scores, team, opponents, total, venue, year):

 

Don Bradman        132/127 no  AUS v IND (125) Melbourne  1948

Gordon Greenidge   134/101     WIS v ENG (71)  Manchester 1976

Matthew Hayden     197/103     AUS v ENG (79)  Brisbane   2002

Justin Langer      191/97      AUS v PAK (72)  Perth      2004

Marnus Labuschagne  74/80      AUS v ENG (67)  Leeds      2019

no = not out

