Home Sport Cricket

Does Tamil Nadu Cricket Association owe State Rs 1,553 crore as 15 years’ rent?

It is learnt the panel is looking at how other states have leased land for sporting venues.

Published: 24th August 2019 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2019 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

MAC Stadium (EPS | D SAMPATHKUMAR )

MAC Stadium (EPS | D SAMPATHKUMAR )

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: How much rent should the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) and Madras Cricket Club (MCC) pay for 7.48 lakh square feet of land leased from 2000 to 2015? The State believes they owe Rs 1,553 crore. TNCA and MCC disagreed and had contested the State’s claim in the Madras High Court.

Now, a three-member committee hopes to resolve the issue amicably. The committee comprising the revenue secretary, finance secretary and commissioner of land administration held its first meeting on Thursday. A 2017 Comptroller and Auditor General report had slammed TN for failing to determine, demand and collect rent from 2000 to 2016, even after the expiry of lease in April 2015.

The land was first leased to the association in 1936 and the lease has been renewed regularly. The association constructed the MAC stadium in the 1970s. 

However, the State reserved its rights to enhance rent from 2000 to 2015. In 2004, the then tahsildar told TNCA rent had been fixed at market value from April 2000 and demanded Rs 22.98 crore. TNCA contested this. In 2015 it sought renewal of lease for 30 years.

On August 8, 2017, the tahsildar ordered payment of dues of Rs 32 lakh, which were paid. TNCA received a communication a month later, demanding Rs 1,553 crore as dues, which it contested in the HC. It is learnt the panel is looking at how other states have leased land for sporting venues.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madras Cricket Club Tamil Nadu Cricket Association MCC
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LK Advani, Yogi Adityanath and several other national leaders pay tribute to Arun Jaitley
RIP Arun Jaitley: ‘A friend first and a politician later’
Gallery
Senior BJP leaders L K Advani, Jaswant Singh, Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley (extreme left) at a function to celebrate the birth anniversary of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee at Parliament house in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
Actress and dancer Malaika Arora has impressed all of us with her dancing skills in several special songs, with her svelte figure proof of her fitness enthusiasm. In recent times, her candour on her divorce and being a single mom has earned her many more
Knew Malaika Arora had Malayali roots? Here are 15 other facts to know about the 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' actress!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp