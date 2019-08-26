Home Sport Cricket

Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma send West Indies crashing to 15-5, chasing 419 to win first Test

Bumrah and Sharma were utterly devastating against batsmen who appeared ill-equipped –- mentally and technically -– to cope with high-quality fast bowling.

Published: 26th August 2019 12:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2019 12:52 AM   |  A+A-

India's Jasprit Bumrah is congratulated by teammates after taking the wicket of West Indies' captain Jason Holder during day four of the first Test cricket match at the Sir Vivian Richards cricket ground in North Sound.

India's Jasprit Bumrah is congratulated by teammates after taking the wicket of West Indies' captain Jason Holder during day four of the first Test cricket match at the Sir Vivian Richards cricket ground in North Sound. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA: Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma sent West Indies crashing to 15 for five at tea after Indian captain Virat Kohli declared his team's second innings to set the home side an improbable victory target of 419 on the fourth day of the first Test at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Sunday.

After Ajinkya Rahane completed his tenth Test hundred and Hanuma Vihari fell seven runs short of his maiden Test century in a total of 343 for seven, Bumrah and Sharma were utterly devastating against batsmen who appeared ill-equipped –- mentally and technically -– to cope with high quality fast bowling.

Bumrah was first to strike in extending Kraigg Brathwaite's already protracted run of low scores before scattering the stumps of opening partner John Campbell and senior batsman Darren Bravo to have the outstanding figures of three for eight off four overs at the interval.

He could have also had the wicket of Shimron Hetmyer but Kohli grassed a straightforward catch at third slip.

Sharma, who led the India attack with five wickets in the first innings, was not to be denied his share of the spoils, trapping debutant Shamarh Brooks leg-before and then making Hetmyer pay for his continuing loose play outside the off-stump, Rahane atoning for his captain's earlier error in the slip cordon.

Roston Chase, top-scorer in the West Indies first innings and leading wicket-taker with four for 132 in India's second innings effort, was expected to be joined in the middle by Shai Hope at the start of the day's final session with India pressing to finish off their hapless opponents with a day to spare and earn a precious 60 points at the start of their World Test Championship campaign.

Ironically the day started brightly for the hosts when Chase removed Kohli before the Indian captain had added to his overnight score of 51. 

Attempting to turn a full-length delivery to the on-side, the ball took a leading edge for Campbell to take the catch at the second attempt at short extra-cover.

However, Vihari started positively with the entrenched Rahane and not even the introduction of the second new ball could stem the flow of runs as 102 runs were scored off 29 overs in the morning session.

Rahane's 17-match and near two-year wait for a Test hundred ended shortly after the resumption of play in the afternoon. 

But he fell shortly after reaching the landmark, West Indies captain Jason Holder taking the catch at mid-off to dismiss him off Shannon Gabriel. 

Rahane's knock of 102, which followed his first innings top score of 81, spanned five hours, 242 deliveries and included five fours.

Kohli delayed the declaration in anticipation of Vihari's hundred but the right-hander, on 93, gloved an attempted hook off Holder to wicketkeeper Hope, leaving the West Indies with what developed into an agonising 40 minutes before the tea interval.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India vs West Indies India vs West Indies first Test India vs West Indies Test series Jasprit Bumrah Ishant Sharma
India Matters
Sabarinathan being recognized
With one hand tied up, youngster from TN's Nagapattinam swims 10 km in sea
India's second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lifts off onboard GSLV Mk III-M1 launch vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, July 22 2019. (Photo | ISRO)
ISRO quiz top scorers to watch Chandrayaan-2 landing with PM Modi
The villagers were so happy to see the DM that they carried him on a palanquin. (Photo| EPS)
Mizoram locals see a DM in their village for first time, give him a palanquin ride
Representational image (Photo | EPS)
International Dog Day: Five times we failed our strays

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Software developer Mantena Lakshmi Narayana Raju took up organic farming as a profession in Buddham village of Bapatla Mandal in Guntur district | Express
TNIE Explores: This techie from Guntur ditched his US job for farming
Mortal remains of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley being taken to BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. | (Arun Kumar | EPS)
Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders across political spectrum bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Gallery
Former finance minister Arun Jaitley was cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi with full State honours on 25 August 2019 in the presence of relatives, top leaders from across the political spectrum and scores of his admirers and party workers. We trace his final journey through photographs. Seen here are Baba Ramdev, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Venkaiah Naidu with Jaitley's kin. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
IN PICTURES | Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders bridge political divide to bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Union Law Minister Arun Jaitley with General Secretary Pramod Mahajan and Uma Bharati along with other Union Ministers during the State Election Managing Committe Meeting. (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp