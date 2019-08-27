Home Sport Cricket

Endless blues: Virat Kohli and co cruise Atlantic with Anushka Sharma

By IANS

NEW DELHI: After registering a record-breaking win in the first Test against West Indies, Team India members took some time off and went on a cruise on the high sea around the Caribbean Islands.

Opening batsman K.L. Rahul on Tuesday shared a picture on social media in which he can be seen enjoying along with skipper Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarwal and Ravichandran Ashwin. Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma was also posing in the picture captioned "Endless blues".

Ashwin also shared the same picture with a caption: "Seaside+sunset+good company."

Meanwhile, left-arm chinaman Kuldeep Yadav also shared a picture on Intsagram where he can be seen riding a jet ski alongside all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja at Jolly Harbour in Antigua. "Out and about in beautiful Antigua," he captioned the image.

The second Test will begin on August 30 in Jamaica.

