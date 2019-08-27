ICC Test Rankings: Virat Kohli maintains lead, Jasprit Bumrah enters top 10

By PTI

DUBAI: India captain Virat Kohli maintained his slender six-point lead over Steve Smith while speedster Jasprit Bumrah made his maiden entry into the top-10 of the latest ICC Test rankings released on Tuesday.

The biggest gainer, however, was all-rounder Ben Stokes following his stupendous effort in the third Test against Australia at Headingley.

It has helped him reach career-best positions among batsmen and all-rounders.

He is now 13th among batsmen and second among all-rounders.

The top-ranked Kohli has 910 points while Smith, with 904, is placed second.

Kane Williamson and Cheteshwar Pujara are distant third and fourth respectively.

Indian Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, with scores of 81 and 102 in the first Test against the West Indies, jumped 10 places to be 11th in the list.

Bumrah, the fastest Indian pacer to 50 wickets, is now seventh in the bowlers' list after a leap of nine places owing to his five-wicket haul against the West Indies.