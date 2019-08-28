Home Sport Cricket

Having trouble coping with criticism? Lend Ajinkya Rahane your ears...

Coming into the Test series, Rahane's form was a subject of widespread debate but he silenced his critics with scores of 81 and 102 in India's 318-run win over the West Indies here on Sunday.

Published: 28th August 2019 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2019 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

Rahane

Despite the dip in his performance, the team management persisted with Ajinkya Rahane and it paid off against Windies (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NORTH SOUND (Antigua and Barbuda): India's Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, who withstood intense pressure to score match-winning knocks in the first Test against the West Indies, said he made a conscious effort to ignore criticism directed at him for not reaching three figures in the last two years.

Coming into the Test series, Rahane's form was a subject of widespread debate but he silenced his critics with scores of 81 and 102 in India's 318-run win over the West Indies here on Sunday.

"I try not to get affected by criticism as it is unwanted and I can't control it. You are always happy when you make a hundred," Rahane told fellow Mumbaikar Rohit Sharma in a chat aired on 'bcci.tv'.

"It was satisfying as I had to grind a lot. Needed to put the team in a good position before getting to the hundred," he added.

Despite the dip in his performance, the Indian team management persisted with Rahane and it paid off.

Skipper Virat Kohli has also backed him to do well for the team and persistently defended the batsman's credentials in the face of questions over his form.

The second and final Test between the two sides begins in Jamaica on Friday.

The series is part of the inaugural World Test Championships, in which India are currently on top in the points table.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ajinkya Rahane India vs West Indies
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Narendra Modi gets real on the Indian economy
Sumit Nagal of India returns to Roger Federer during their US Open clash. (Photo | AP)
US Open: Roger Federer predicts a solid career for Sumit Nagal
Assam: People wait in a queue to check their names on the draft of the state's National Register of Citizens. (File | PTI)
Needy people excluded from final NRC list to get free legal aid
For representational purposes
Triple talaq: Muslim women coming out in large numbers to file FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jonty Rhodes
Jonty Tales: Rhodes on Sachin, Kohli and greatest fielder now
The wreckage of a trainer aircraft VT-AVV which crashed during a landing attempt at Aligarh Dhanipur airstrip in Uttar Pradesh Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Chartered plane in Aligarh catches fire, all six on board escape unhurt
Gallery
Officials from PSG and Barcelona met in Paris on Tuesday to discuss a possible deal for Neymar to return to Nou Camp, where he joined forces with Messi and Suarez. If he is re-signed by his former club he won't be the first as these stars did it before him. (Photos | Agencies)
Neymar to Barcelona, again? | Footballers who returned to their former clubs
Does the top-tier Spanish football seem lifeless this season?  Well, here are some of the big guns who are missing from action this season and when to expect them to rule La Liga again. (Photos | Agencies)
La Liga injured players list | From Luis Suarez to Diego Costa, players who are missing from action and why
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp