Gautam Gambhir calls Shahid Afridi 'immature' for visiting LoC

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Shahid Afridi continues to be immature like he was during his cricket days, said Gautam Gambhir over the former Pakistani cricketer's announcement to visit the Line of Control.

"Some people are immature in their life, they remain at the same level in which they were playing cricket. Their maturity too remains undeveloped," Gambhir told ANI.

Gambhir's remark comes a day after the former Pakistani all-rounder Shahid Afridi urged his countrymen to join him as he will be visiting LoC soon.

"I don't think I need to say anything about him. If he wants to politicise everything, why don't he joins politics but politics too need mature people, which he lacks," Gambhir added.

Afridi, on Wednesday, took to Twitter and wrote, "Let's respond to PM call for Kashmir Hour as a nation. I will be at Mazar e Quaid at 12 pm on Friday. Join me to express solidarity with our Kashmiri brethren. On 6 Sep I will visit home of a Shaheed. I will soon be visiting LOC."

Later Gambhir replied to Afridi and wrote, "Guys, in this picture Shahid Afridi is asking Shahid Afridi that what should Shahid Afridi do next to embarrass Shahid Afridi so that's it's proven beyond all doubts that Shahid Afridi has refused to mature!!! Am ordering online kindergarten tutorials for help @SAfridiOfficial."

During a televised address to the countrymen on Monday, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced that an event will be held every week to show solidarity with the Kashmiri people, starting with Friday (August 30) between 12 pm and 12:30 pm (local time).