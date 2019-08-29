Jharkhand HC grants anticipatory bail to BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Chaudhary

By PTI

RANCHI: The Jharkhand High Court has allowed anticipatory bail to Amitabh Chaudhary, acting secretary of BCCI, in connection with a 2014 case lodged with Ranchi Sadar Police Station.

Granting his petition for anticipatory bail on Tuesday, the bench of Justice A K Chaudhary asked the acting secretary of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to deposit two bonds worth Rs 10,000 each in a lower court.

Chaudhary had unsuccessfully contested the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from Ranchi seat on a Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) ticket.

His counsel told the court that during the elections, there were allegations of EVM tampering while the polling process was underway near Khelgaon in Ranchi.

Officials had then said that there was a misunderstanding over apprehensions of EVM replacement during the polling process.

The police had in April, 2014 registered the FIRs against Chaudhary, accusing him of creating ruckus and obstructing work of government officials.

Two FIRs were filed in the case, as many complaints cannot be filed in a single case, the counsel said, adding that the High Court had earlier stayed coercive action against Chaudhary in a case relating to the incident.