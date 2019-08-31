Any cricket is good for me: Murali Vijay

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Murali Vijay has reached a stage of his career where he just wants to enjoy the game and stop worrying about selection matters. He firmly states that age is just a number, and form and fitness is what matters. Vijay believes he has it in him to play at the highest level again and is confident of making a comeback.

The opener is looking forward to his stint with Somerset.

Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane have gained from playing in the English County Championship. With a lot of cricket coming up and India's current openers still to cement their place in the XI, a good county outing might bring Vijay back in the picture.

"I play cricket just for pride and passion. I don't look forward to playing for India or the World XI. My funda is to play at a higher level. If the competition is good, I enjoy it. Any cricket is good for me and my aim is to contribute to whichever team I play for. This is what I have done for over 15 years. Nothing changes regarding that," said Vijay, who will leave for England to play for Somerset in the last three games of the Championship.

Vijay was in form in the Tamil Nadu Premier League T20s and wishes to carry the momentum into the Vijay Hazare Trophy one-dayers.

"We create momentum while playing. You can't sit and create momentum. After a long time, we are playing together for the state in Vijay Hazare. It's going to be an exciting time because we want to win tournaments and prove that Tamil Nadu is one of the best in the country. We need to pull up our socks and put up a good show," he said.

Quizzed again whether playing for India was at the back of his mind, the 35-year-old said he has not given up hopes.

"I don't put limits to my dreams. I am not under pressure either. I have made four comebacks to the national team. I am enjoying the space I am in right now. I want to make the team (whichever I play) win. That will give me satisfaction. I am honest with my preparation. It's a team sport and I know how to make a comeback. I have done it before. Let's see how it goes," said an optimistic Vijay.