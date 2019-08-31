Home Sport Cricket

Rahul Chahar looks to make most of India opening

The last twelve months has been fruitful for Rahul Chahar. From Ranji Trophy to IPL and Vijay Hazare, he has been amongst wickets.

Published: 31st August 2019 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2019 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

Rahul Chahar

Rahul Chahar celebrates a wicket during the IPL (Photo | AP)

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The last twelve months has been fruitful for Rahul Chahar. From Ranji Trophy to IPL and Vijay Hazare, he has been amongst wickets. Such has been his rising stock that he was included in the India A side, where his impressive returns even helped him earn India T20I cap earlier this month. On Thursday, he was retained for India’s upcoming three T20Is against South Africa starting next month.

These India call ups have come in quite early for the spinner, who only played domestic cricket for Rajasthan in the 2016-17 season. The 20-year-old Chahar considers it just as the beginning. “Obviously (playing for India) is dream come true. I worked for things like these since my childhood. But there is lot more to achieve and this is just the beginning,” said Chahar. 

Besides Chahar, Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja are the spinners for T20Is. It points towards the approach of the team management, who are also looking at having a larger spin base with two T20 World Cups in the offing.

While, Yuzvendara Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav were seen as India’s first-choice, the selectors seem to be looking at alternatives for the shortest format. Being a leggie, Chahar might fancy a chance, given the rest three are all finger spinners, but the Mumbai Indians’ player seems ready for the competition.
 “There is one thing in competition that it always teaches you something or the other. All bowlers will have different skill set or variations. When there is some competition, there is an urge of doing well than the other, and you will be learning too,” said India Green’s Chahar, who was in action against India Red in Alur on Day 2. 

While he made headlines during the IPL. he has been consistent for Rajasthan in Ranji Trophy — especially at home where they more or less play on seaming surfaces. Those 41 wickets he took Ranji season is a testament that he can be considered for whites too, provided he continues to impress in limited overs. “In four-day or Tests your basics should be strong. You need to keep doing what you learnt first as a bowler. In T20Is, besides basics, you also need to be smart with the white ball. In ODIs, it’s about striking a balance between these two. With experience, you will learn to adapt to different formats.”

After Green were dismissed for 440 runs in the first innings, in form Red batsman Karun Nair was in his zone, hitting boundaries at will en route his unbeaten 77. His innings helped Reds score 140/2 at stumps, and still trail India Green by 300 runs. The right-hander remained unfazed even during the last hour of play when Ishan Porel and Dharmendrasinh Jadeja threatened with their spells. 
Brief scores: India Green 440 (Garg 53) vs India Red 140/2 (Karun 77 n.o).

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rahul Chahar Ranji Trophy India T20 squad
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mahila Congress members protesting outside the BJP office in Malleswaram on Saturday | Express
Karnataka Mahila Congress workers demand sacking of deputy CM Laxman Savadi
Karnataka Congress leader and former state minister DK Shivakumar. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar appears before ED in money laundering case
Gallery
A group picture of all the recipients with Smriti Irani, Union Minister of Textiles and Women and Child Development, The New Indian Express Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla and Manoj K Sonthalia, Chairman and Managing Director of Express Publications, Madurai. (Photo | EPS)
Devi Awards 2019: Meet the winners!
Music maestro Ilaiyaraja's youngest son Yuvan Shankar Raja began his musical career in 1996, at the age of 15, and today, he has carved a niche for himself as one of Tamil cinema's most sought-after composers. Every time we think this song is 'sooo Yuvan'
Yuvan Shankar Raja turns 40-plus: 16 songs that prove why he is the most versatile composer ever
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp