ICC’s softened 2023 stand amuses BCCI members

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The ICC’s remark that the 2021 Champions Trophy and 2023 World Cup will not be moved out of India because of tax issues has caused more amusement than relief in the BCCI circles. Speaking in New Delhi on Thursday, ICC CEO David Richardson said, “There are no plans of taking away the hosting and I’m sure we will get it (exemption) in the end, we’ve still got a lot of time.”

This had become a concern after the Indian government declined exemption for the 2016 World T20 and the ICC asked BCCI to either pay $23 million (`161 crore) as compensation or lose the 2023 World Cup rights. The BCCI shot back saying it would not.

The ICC softening its stand has a section of the BCCI saying that this was inevitable. “The ICC knows that 80% of the sponsorship a World Cup gets comes from India. If India doesn’t play, the event will lose relevance. So they have to make sure that India takes part. Holding these events in India has additional benefits for the financial well being of the ICC,” said a BCCI veteran.

The matter is likely to come up for discussion in ICC’s February meeting, although it’s unlikely that the BCCI will change its stand. “Irrespective of who heads BCCI, this has always been our point of view. The ICC always does this when events are held in India. But they should know this is the rule in India,” said the member. It can be noted that for IPL matches, the BCCI pays entertainment tax.

Taxation has been a prickly issue over ICC events held in India and the BCCI has maintained that the world body is less demanding when other countries are the hosts. “For us, they (ICC) say ‘you have to get exemption’. When it comes to others, they say ‘you must try to get exemption’. But anyway, they should realise that a World Cup without India is not a World Cup and act accordingly.”