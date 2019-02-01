Home Sport Cricket

India to play New Zealand, Bangladesh in World Cup warm-up games

India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar, center, is congratulated on taking the wicket of New Zealand's Martin Guptill during their fourth one day international cricket match at Seddon Park in Hamilton, New Zealand, Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. | AP

By PTI

DUBAI: India will play New Zealand and Bangladesh in their warm-up matches leading up to the ICC ODI World Cup starting May 30 in England.

All 10 competing nations will play two official warm-up fixtures ahead of the tournament, which will take place at four venues across England and Wales.

"The fixtures will be held over five days between May 24-28, and will be hosted at four of the official Tournament Venues; the Bristol County Ground, Cardiff Wales Stadium, Hampshire Bowl and The Oval," the ICC said in a statement.

India will take on New Zealand on May 25 at the Oval followed by a game against Bangladesh on May 28 in Cardiff.

The warm-up fixtures will be 50-over affairs but will not carry official ODI status as teams would be able field all members of their 15-strong squads during the match.

"These games provide another fantastic opportunity for fans to see world-class players at their local venue and allows the tournament to engage local schools and communities with another chance to get involved with the Cricket World Cup," said World Cup 2019 Managing Director Steve Elworthy.

