Mithali Raj becomes the first woman cricketer to play in 200 ODIs

Mithali Raj made her ODI debut in 1999 and has played in 200 out of the 263 women's ODIs India have played.

Published: 01st February 2019 11:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2019 12:12 PM

Indian women's ODI captain Mithali Raj (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

HAMILTON: India captain Mithali Raj on Friday became the first female cricketer to play 200 ODIs, adding another achievement to her illustrious career.

The 36-year-old is also the highest run-getter in ODIs with 6622 runs at an average of 51.33, including seven hundreds.

Mithali could not make a big impact in her 200th game, scoring nine off 28 balls as India were bowled out for 149 in the third and final ODI against New Zealand here.

She had hit an unbeaten 63 in the second ODI, helping India take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

Mithali made her ODI debut way back in 1999 and has featured in 200 games out of the 263 ODIs India have played.

She has also played 10 Tests and 85 T20s.

TAGS
women's cricket Mithali Raj

