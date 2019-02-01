Nepal's Sundeep Jora becomes the youngest man to score a T20I fifty

By Online Desk

DUBAI: Sundeep Jora's maiden T20I fifty wasn't enough for Nepal to win the first T20I against UAE in Dubai but it helped him claim the record for being the youngest man to score a T20I fifty.

Making his T20I debut, Jora came in to bat at No.5 and scored an unbeaten 46-ball 53 but didn't get enough support as UAE beat Nepal by 21 runs. But at 17 years and 103 days, Jora became the youngest man to score a T20I fifty breaking the record previously held by Canada's Hiral Patel, who was 18 years and 177 days.

Chasing 154, despite Jora's measured knock, the visitors were never really in the hunt for victory as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. The youngster's partnership with Sompal Kami for the seventh wicket gave them hope for a brief moment but it wasn't to be.

However, the youngster's exploits come hot on the heels of Rohit Paudel's record-breaking exploits in the ODI series that preceded this, where he became the youngest male player to score an international fifty, beating Shahid Afridi and Sachin Tendulkar in the process.

At 16 years and 146 days, Rohit became the youngest male half-centurion in international cricket, breaking Tendulkar's record of 16 years and 213 days, during the first ODI against UAE.

In the second ODI, Paras Khadka became the first Nepal batsman to score a hundred in international cricket, which also helped his side win their first ever ODI series.