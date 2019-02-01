Home Sport Cricket

Sri Lanka are heading for World Cup disaster, says Arjuna Ranatunga 

Sri Lanka's World Cup-winning captain believes that both players and the board are to blame.

Published: 01st February 2019 05:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2019 05:25 PM   |  A+A-

Arjuna Ranatunga

Arjuna Ranatunga has slammed SLC and some players for their current predicament (File Photo)

By AFP

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka cricket legend Arjuna Ranatunga predicted Friday that the country would fall short at this year's World Cup because of corruption by officials and player indiscipline.

Ranatunga, who captained the side that won the 1996 World Cup, doubted that Sri Lanka would even get past the first round of the tournament that begins in England on May 30.

"There is corruption at the board. Players are demoralised. Players are fighting with each other," said the 55-year-old.

Ranatunga, who is currently Sri Lanka's transport minister, is preparing a new bid to take charge of Sri Lanka Cricket.

He told reporters in Colombo that the national cricket board and several unnamed players were responsible for the national team's recent poor performances.

Sri Lanka, who are currently touring Australia, lost the first Test by an innings and 40 runs after losing a two-Test series to New Zealand 1-0.

Sri Lanka also lost the three one-day internationals and the one-off T20 match.

ALSO READ: Thisara Perera seeks action after Facebook row with Lasith Malinga’s wife

"We have to improve player discipline," Ranatunga said amid social media squabbling between T20 captain Lasith Malinga and stand-in captain Thisara Perera.

Sri Lanka Cricket has warned both players to quit the personal attacks but the outbursts continue.

However, Ranatunga said Sri Lanka should be better motivated and psychologically prepared for the World Cup. He said he would contest board elections this month on a promise to turnaround the national team.

"There are some players who are not playing for the country but for their own personal gain," Ranatunga said, without naming alleged culprits.

"They will be kicked out."

The crisis-ridden governing body is expected to hold elections this month after a nine-month delay following the end of president Thilanga Sumathipala's term last May.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sri Lanka cricket Arjuna Ranatunga

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Budget 2019: The aims and the reality by Santwana Bhattacharya
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to G. V. Prakash Kumar's 'Sarvam Thaala Mayam'
Gallery
A leopard attacks an Indian man in Lamba Pind area in Jalandhar on January 31, 2019. (Photo/ AFP)
Man-Animal conflict: Leopard keeps Jalandhar people on toes, strays into village
Pedestrians pass a frozen water fountain at Bryant Park in New York. The polar vortex that brought many cities to a standstill was expected to come to a swift end with a rapid thaw that experts say could be unprecedented. But the sudden swing from long jo
Polar vortex: Scenes of 'deep freeze' from Niagara falls to US cities
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp