Home Sport Cricket

India vs New Zealand, fifth ODI: Men in Blue eyeing improvement as MS Dhoni returns

The outcome of the ODI series isn't on the line but victory will give some momentum ahead of the T20I series.

Published: 02nd February 2019 03:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2019 04:46 PM   |  A+A-

MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WELLINGTON: Pushed out of their comfort zone by some incisive swing bowling in challenging conditions, a jolted India will gain confidence from Mahendra Singh Dhoni's return as they aim to finish the five-match series against New Zealand on a high.

India's most experienced ODI player was out with hamstring injury during the last two matches and his return couldn't have been timed better after their inexplicable collapse for 92 in Hamilton.

A 4-1 margin will look much better than 3-2 but it will be easier said than done at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

The windy condition here could just be the shot that Trent Boult would need as he again marks his run-up.

And that's where Dhoni's presence will be a factor in that middle order which still isn't rock solid if skipper Virat Kohli isn't around. Assistant coach Sanjay Bangar confirmed that Dhoni is fit and available for the game.

Dhoni's calmness in anchoring the innings will be priceless and young Shubman Gill might make the way in the playing XI as the World Cup preparations hit full swing.

ALSO READ: India vs New Zealand, fifth ODI: MS Dhoni declared fit for Wellington clash

The Hamilton match was an eye opener where Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav and Dinesh Karthik failed to prove a point that they can stand up and be counted if Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan fail on a given day with Kohli also not around.

With the three-match T20I series ahead and also the World Cup round the corner, India will have to address this weakness to ensure that their much-vaunted batting doesn't crumble on an odd day when the condition aids swing bowling in England.

Rohit has already described it as 'one of the worst batting performance' by the team and he would like to lead by example by quickly getting over the disappointment with another fiery opening stand with Shikhar Dhawan on Sunday.

Having returned from provisional suspension post his loose talk on a TV chat show, Hardik Pandya gave ample display of his importance in the ODI team and he will look to continue to deliver.

It will be interesting if Mohammed Shami comes back for the final game with Bhuvneshwar Kumar getting the rest.

The team management might also want to test Mohammed Siraj as Khaleel Ahmed wasn't very impressive in the last game.

Although the series is done and dusted, the fourth ODI win gave a new lease of life to New Zealand's campaign and they will look to dish out another superlative performance before going into the T20I series.

Opener Henry Nicholls, who replaced Colin Munro in the fourth ODI, made an unbeaten 30 to provide solidity at the top, while Ross Taylor looked in good touch en route his 93 and 37 not out in the last two innings.

New Zealand, however, is likely to miss out opener Martin Guptill who suffered a back injury during practice.

In the bowling department, Boult has swung his way with a five-wicket haul while Grandhomme seemed to have regained confidence with his three-wicket haul in the last match.

Back into the New Zealand fold, all-rounder James Neesham and spinner Todd Astle have made a decent start with one wicket each in the fourth game.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Vijay Shankar, Shubman Gill, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Khaleel Ahmed, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (wk), Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, and Ross Taylor.

Match Starts at 7:30 am.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India cricket MS Dhoni Rohit Sharma Trent Boult New Zealand cricket India vs New Zealand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dogs of different breeds from across the country attended the national level dog show in Mysore on Sunday. (EPS | Udayshankar S)
Dogs and owners frolic around at Visakhapatnam
Budget 2019: The aims and the reality by Santwana Bhattacharya
Gallery
India overcame a disastrous start to earn a hard-fought 35-run win over New Zealand in the fifth ODI Sunday to finish the series with a 4-1 scoreline in their favour, proving the heavy loss at Hamilton was an aberration. (Photo | AP)
India beat New Zealand by 35 runs at Wellington, clinch ODI series 4-1
Men trying to tame a bull during the Jallikattu event held in Alagumalai near Tirupur on Sunday. | EPS
Hundreds participate in Alagumalai Jallikattu event
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp