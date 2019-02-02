Home Sport Cricket

Mental health issues force young batting prospect Will Pucovski out of Australia Test squad

The 20-year-old smashed a superb 243 for Victoria against Western Australia this season, which saw him parachuted into the national squad for the two Tests against Sri Lanka.

Australia's Will Pucovski catches the ball during a practice session at the Gabba in Brisbane on January 23, 2019, ahead of their first day-night Test match against Sri Lanka on January 24. | AFP

By AFP

CANBERRA: Young Australian batting prospect Will Pucovski has left the Australian Test squad to deal with mental health issues that have sidelined him in the past, Australian cricket officials said.

He was overlooked for the first one in Brisbane and again missed out on selection for the second Test currently being played in Canberra.

Pucovski travelled with the squad to the nation's capital but has now been released to return home to Melbourne.

"He reported some challenges over the past few days, and the decision has been made that the best thing for Will's welfare is for him to return home to Melbourne," Cricket Australia doctor Richard Saw said in a statement late Friday night.

"Will has been proactive in this process and while he has made significant progress, he feels this is the best course of action to get ready to play cricket for Victoria."

Saw said the decision to release him had been made in consultation with his family, Cricket Australia's medical staff and Cricket Victoria.

"Will's decision to speak up and continue to ask for assistance in managing his ongoing mental health is extremely positive," he added.

"Cricket Australia and Cricket Victoria will continue to support Will."

It is not the first time Pucovski has struggled with mental health issues.

After his 243, he took a long break to deal with similar problems.

