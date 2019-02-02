India's batting debacle: None to the four

Rahul Ravikumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Taking nothing away from MS Dhoni’s creditable displays with the bat which make him the first contender for No 4 come the World Cup, it also shows India’s inability to groom someone for the slot. It’s a position occupied by a specialist and after experimenting with many, the team is still making do with floaters instead of zooming in on a long-term option.

There has been no dearth of debates over who India’s No 4 should be. Even Virat Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma differed over that man when they were Down Under. Not to mention the fact that the skipper had recently opened up that can of worms after the Men in Blue had wrapped up their series against New Zealand on Monday, stating that this was a particular slot that is “still something we’re looking to solidify”.

It isn’t as if India don’t have anybody who can plug that void; the problem they’re dealing with is the fact that there’s no clear winner in this lot. For a team backed by all the money and resources, this is a failure of the supply line that has been credited with producing able alternatives for other positions.

Going by the numbers since the start of 2017, Ambati Rayudu — his four-ball duck in Hamilton notwithstanding — has a solid 341 runs to show at an average of 48.71. Dinesh Karthik has shown agency in his nine outings at two-drop, attested to by 264 runs scored at 52.80. Then you also have Dhoni, whose “grind and then destroy” approach seems to have tilted sections into backing him as India’s World Cup No 4. Six others have been flirted with for this slot in that time-frame, but this race seems to be a three-horse one for the moment.

“A lot of the runs scored by India comes from the top-three, you also need to consider that factor,” observed former India batsman Hrishikesh Kanitkar. “Their opportunities have been limited. Irrespective, the World Cup is bound to have situations like Hamilton, when the law of averages goes against the top-three. There aren’t many ODIs left before the World Cup. Tt’s time that India finds a remedy for this.”

Two points further necessitate the need for India to zero in on a designated man. Other top teams mostly have fixed No 4s, like Eoin Morgan, Ross Taylor or Faf Du Plessis. The second fact is that 350 seems to be the new 300 in England. That trend was on full display last June, when Australia were pounded into submission in a series that saw 450 breached for the first time. Specialists in the middle-order with a well-defined role were pivotal in these games.

Considering that India’s ODI clock for the World Cup will tick down to 5 after the final clash against New Zealand on Sunday, Kanitkar believes these are crucial opportunities for the think-tank to come up with a solution.

“Handing out debuts (Shubman Gill got his maiden ODI cap in the fourth ODI) is good, but it’ll be prudent if the management sticks to the combination they have in mind for the World Cup in the matches that remain,” he remarked.

“If they have two alternatives for the No 4 slot, then these five matches should see them play in that position. Irrespective of whether they set the scoreboard on fire or not, the think-tank should persist with them. These guys have shown they can do well. It’s just that when they do fail, the reason behind that may be more mental than technical. If they get the backing of the team in such situations, that will spur them back to form.”