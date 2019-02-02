Home Sport Cricket

Sri Lanka's Dimuth Karunaratne 'in no danger' after being stretchered off

The Sri Lankan opener was hit close to his nick area from a bouncer by Pat Cummins and had to be stretchered off.

Published: 02nd February 2019 05:05 PM

Sri Lankan opener Dimuth Karunaratne

Dimuth Karunaratne was immediately rushed to the hospital after being hit | AP

By AFP

CANBERRA: Sri Lankan opener Dimuth Karunaratne was in "no danger" after being stretchered off in a neck brace following a nasty hit from a bouncer by Pat Cummins in the second cricket Test in Canberra on Saturday.

Playing in his 58th Test, Karunaratne was 46 not out when the rising ball glanced off his shoulder and onto his helmet, close to the neck area.

He slumped to the ground, dropping his bat as Australian players ran to assist.

A doctor and physio sprinted onto the ground and called for more medics and after some 10 minutes he was put onto a stretcher and taken off the field on a golf buggy before being sent to the hospital for checks.

ALSO READ: WATCH | Karunaratne hit by Cummins' bouncer

Coach Chandika Hathurusingha said he was "in good spirits" and in "no danger".

"It was a bit scary at the start the way he fell back, but he was okay throughout, he was talking to the umpires and the physio," he said after play ended for the day.

"It hit on the back of the neck so he is being assessed."

Cricket Australia said he complained of pain in the neck and tingling to the hands.

TAGS
Dimuth Karunaratne

Comments

