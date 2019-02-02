Home Sport Cricket

WATCH | Sri Lanka's Dimuth Karunaratne hit by Pat Cummins' bouncer and stretchered off

Published: 02nd February 2019

Sri Lanka's Dimuth Karunaratne, second right, lays on a buggy and is attended to by medical personnel after he was struck in the head by a delivery from Australia's Pat Cummins, left, who checks on Karunaratne as he is transported off the field on day 2 of their cricket test match in Canberra. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

CANBERRA: Experienced Sri Lankan opener Dimuth Karunaratne was stretchered off in a neck brace after taking a nasty hit from a bouncer by Pat Cummins in the second cricket Test in Canberra on Saturday.

Playing in his 58th Test, Karunaratne was 46 not out when the rising ball appeared to glance off his shoulder and onto his helmet, close to the neck area.

He slumped to the ground dropping his bat as Australian players ran to assist. He appeared to be conscious, although medical staff appeared concerned about his neck.

A doctor and physio sprinted onto the ground and called for more medics.

After some 10 minutes, he was put onto a stretcher and taken off the field on a golf buggy.

TAGS
Dimuth Karunaratne Pat Cummins Sri Lanka vs Australia Australia vs Sri lanka

