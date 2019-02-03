I never played for the sake of money: Ravichandran Ashwin

Venkata Krishna B By

Right through his career, Ravichandran Ashwin has battled perceptions. Since his debut in November 2011, no other bowler in the world has taken more Test wickets than the off-spinner, who has 342 to his name.

Ashwin has more Man of the Series awards than any Indian. He is the fastest to 250 and 300 Test wickets. Strangely, criticism has run parallelly, especially with regards to his performance overseas. However, 2018 showed Ashwin is second to none when it comes to it.

Although injuries didn’t allow him to dominate as much as he would have liked, he still ended up as the most successful spinner of the year. In an interview with this newspaper, Ashwin sheds light on how he has battled the perceptions and tries every day to be the best in the world...

How is your body shaping up after the injury?

I played a league game and I’m playing another now. I bowled a fair number of overs. Being part of league cricket after a long time felt good. That’s where I began my career. I finished a lot of rehabilitation sessions and training before taking to the field. I did 20-30 sessions, started bowling, and then batted. Feeling like I’m back home again.

You bowled well in England and Australia. But injuries meant you missed matches. How did you take it?

It’s frustrating. Because all the time, people were critical of my performance overseas. I felt it was the right time in my career. I was doing well and was on top of my bowling during both tours. I couldn’t take it from there, unfortunately. But what can I do, man? If you look at my career, I was never really injured until then. It was disappointing; missing those matches, especially when I was in command.

I’m not a doctor or a trainer to understand why such injuries happen. Sometimes they happen. We have to understand and patiently wait till the body gets alright and fit for play. It doesn’t matter where. For me, it’s all about playing. Even in the league game, it felt so good to be back among the boys and to contribute to the system from where I took off as a cricketer. That itself gave me a lot of joy.

In 2018, no spinner bowled more than you. Even wickets-wise, you were the most successful. How did that feel?

Like I said, I felt on top of my game during both those tours. But then my body let me down at crucial junctures, which is why it was disappointing. When on top of your game, you know that you can start dictating terms. All of a sudden, you are not 100 per cent fit. That’s hard to take. It’s draining on the whole; not just physically, but also mentally. Having said that, for the last year or so I have been a good bowler abroad.

That gave a lot of satisfaction. I had not thought about it, but since you mention, it feels good. Sometimes, because of the perceptions, you miss what is in front of you. I’m not sure whether a lot of people think the same way. Personally, I enjoyed some of the quality balls I bowled to lot of good batsmen like (Usman) Khawaja and (Alastair) Cook. Those are dismissals I will cherish. Even in the Centurion Test, I had a good outing on Day 1. There were occasions when I thought I would end up with fifers, but they became four-fors because catches were put down or I didn’t get to bowl more.

In the past, great catches have been taken off my bowling, the rub of the green going my way. Probably it’s a case of ‘what goes around comes around’.

Is winning the toss greater than having home advantage?

A lot of wickets are deteriorating as the game goes on. It’s becoming increasingly difficult to chase. From bowlers’ perspective, it’s not easy to bat. When we were playing at home in Tests or first-class games, it was easier to bat in the second innings. But over the years, since batting first has provided a classic example of winning a Test, it’s taken as a tradition. In a way, it’s good for Test cricket. It has a lot to do with handling pressure in the last innings; to be able to set the right fields in the third and knowing how to score in the fourth. They are all parameters for winning a Test these days.

How was it like to win in Australia, after the setbacks in South Africa and England?

The feeling was surreal. It’s not very often that you go to Australia, dominate them and win a series. It’s a high point in your career. But for me, I would have loved to continue the way I bowled in Adelaide. Overall, (Jasprit) Bumrah bowled well throughout. The way Virat (Kohli) and (Cheteshwar) Pujara batted, it was a joyful tour. Sometimes you play very good cricket abroad and end up losing because of a bad day or a session. That didn’t happen in Australia because we closed down games. It was heartwarming.

2018 was a difficult year for batsmen. Did you feel it as a bowler?

We played on a few spicy wickets. Our bowlers definitely got a lot to get out of them. When you play abroad, pitches assist bowlers a lot more. I would say that considering how bowlers are sent on leather hunts with the white ball, it was encouraging. Even as a Test lover, when I’m watching as a neutral, I’m having a whale of a time these days. Tests become exciting when wickets fall. If you look at the West Indies series, the wicket was up and down. When the bowlers are in the game and batsmen are finding it difficult to muscle the ball or hit it through the line, it makes for really great viewing. That is the best kind of Test wicket.

There seems to be too much fixation on performance in SENA countries. How do you see it as an India cricketer?

A lot of us look at everything from the outside. Even for expert opinion, we go for people from outside, one who isn’t from the system. That’s generally due to the perception that what Indians can do, foreigners do better. Or you can also look at it as people being sceptical about whatever you do. It doesn’t matter if you are doing well. The first thing people question is what happens when you play abroad. It makes no sense. I can understand if that comes from people who don’t play the game. Unfortunately, it comes from some of our own cricketers. It’s just blown out of proportion and in India, negative news unfortunately sells. Maybe there is a negative mindset of looking at things. I’m not blaming the common man, because negative news is what sells for TRPs and sponsors.

There was talk that you don’t bowl well abroad. But you never had a strong pace unit to back you up overseas. That is a luxury you have these days…

Who likes to see the bigger picture? I have been playing high-level cricket for 10-11 years. Nobody likes to look at it from someone else’s perspective. For example, if India lose a match, we look for villains rather than addressing the real issues. If you look at it from a wholesome perspective — like where we went wrong as a unit, where we started losing, whether we had the right combination or did we play right — it helps the team. But when you start worshipping a person and he suddenly doesn’t do well, you tend to do the opposite. There will be one player who has done well and contributed a lot to the overall cause. You have to give him accolades. That’s right. If it’s left that way, then it will be great for the team. But that is not how it is in India. For me, it’s not about a fast-bowling unit. It’s a team sport. You do things together.

How much has a good pace unit helped our spinners?

Over the last year or so, I have done well overseas. Having a good fast-bowling unit helps a lot. Any spinner will tell you how much of an advantage it is. When the scorecard reads 50/0, it means you have two settled batsmen. You have to switch between restricting and attacking. But when you have two new batsmen, you believe you can dictate terms.

Do you keep asking a lot out of yourself?

Leave out the money and the celebrity status that has come my way thanks to the game. I have never played for the sake of those things. I play because I love it, and because I enjoy it from the bottom of my heart. If I don’t get that feeling, I will stop. It doesn’t matter where I’m playing or for which team. For me, it’s about being competitive and giving my best. In that regard, I’m hard on myself most of the time. I keep demanding more. Deep down, I need to stay true to my character and not be bothered about criticism or perceptions. If someone tries to character-assassinate me because of that, that’s fine. I’m not one who will do that. I’m different that way. When someone asks for an honest opinion, I need to tell the truth rather than something that pleases people.

How much do you rely on a coach and when does he come into the picture?

Over the years, I have had a lot of different personnel who have helped me. On the whole, most of the help comes from within me. When my mind asks questions, I go in search of those answers. More often than not, I’m not received well for asking them, and those questions continue to remain. It’s not anyone else’s fault. (Bharathi) Arun is someone I have a lot of interactions with and ask questions to. He gives me inputs. But basically, it’s all about how I think. My subconscious tells me where I stand.

How does the subconscious help?

If I have had a bad day, then deep down I know that I did. If I wasn’t getting dip, flight or I was not putting my body into my bowling, I should accept it so that I don’t repeat it. Somebody might say today is a bad day and tomorrow will be better. But not for me. I’m really hard on myself, to the extent that I keep thinking about it all the time. I like to be better each day and want to learn more, no matter how hard that is.

Speaking of white ball, wrist-spinners seem to have become attacking options, unlike finger-spinners…

Again I would say it is down to perception. A 0/45 these days should be appreciated. If you think 3/70 is better, then what about the guy who has given away only 40 in 10 overs? For me, the latter has made a tremendous effort because I feel in the present scenario, not giving away 30 runs holds more ground than picking up three wickets for 30-40 extra runs.

You actively take care of your Gen-Next Cricket Institute. What pushed you to start it?

It’s been 10 years now. Even these days, when I go to the ground and help the boys, it gives me a lot of satisfaction. I feel that I can be of help, especially providing them with facilities and other things like high-performance equipment, which I didn’t get. That feeling keeps me going. I have a close-knit family with whom I like spending my free time.