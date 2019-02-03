Opener Martin Guptill misses out due to injury as New Zealand bowl in fifth ODI against India

By AFP

WELLINGTON: New Zealand were forced into a late top-order reshuffle Sunday as they prepared to bowl first in the fifth and final one-day international against India in Wellington.

Martin Guptill was ruled out with a back injury and has been replaced by Colin Munro, who was dropped for the fourth ODI, which New Zealand won, after a string of failures.

India lead the series overall 3-1.

The inclusion of Munro is the only change in the New Zealand side with swing bowler Tim Southee again unwanted.

India have MS Dhoni back behind the stumps after the master finisher missed the previous two matches because of a hamstring twinge, and they have also brought back quick bowler Mohammed Shami.

India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat, saying his side needed to make amends after a disappointing 92 when batting first in the previous match.

"The average score here is around 230-240, but if you bat well you can get 300," Sharma said.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson said he was happy with the toss outcome because he wanted to bowl first "to see if we can get a bit out of the pitch early on".

New Zealand: Colin Munro, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Colin de Grandhomme, Todd Astle, Matt Henry, Trent Boult.

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Umpires: Shaun George (RSA), Wayne Knights (NZL) .

TV Umpire: Nigel Llong (ENG).

Match referee: David Boon (AUS).