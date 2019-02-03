R Srinivasan cracks ton against India Pistons in TNCA Senior Division league match

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: R Srinivasan’s unbeaten 127 and R Ashwin’s 51 lifted MRC A from 71/6 to 272/8 against India Pistons on the first day of a TNCA Senior Division league match.

Brief scores: At CPT-IP: MRC A 272/8 (R Srinivasan 127 n.o, R Ashwin 51) vs India Pistons. At MAC: MCC 173 (J Syed Mohammed 52; Rahil Shah 4/50, R Sai Kishore 4/27) vs Vijay CC 16/0. At IC-Guru Nanak: Grand Slam 199 (V Ganga Sridhar Raju 72; Shoaib Md Khan 5/88) vs Nelson 24/0. At TI-Murugappa: Jolly Rovers 270/7 (R Sathish 86; Varun Sood 3/61) vs TI Cycles. At IIT-Chemplast: CromBest 224/9 (Vignesh Iyer 80; M Siddharth 4/55) vs Alwarpet. At SSN: Globe Trotters 243/4 (C Hari Nishaanth 70, Sumant Jain 69 n.o, R Audhi Sachin 50 n.o) vs Young Stars.

Norms for Indian duo

India’s Divya Deshmukh (7) and Michelle Catherina (6.5) achieved maiden WGM norms in the Velammal-AICF women’s international chess event’s ninth round. Divya beat Olga Babiy to go top, with two rounds to go. Michelle drew with Aakanksha Hagawane.