Home Sport Cricket

R Srinivasan cracks ton against India Pistons in TNCA Senior Division league match

R Srinivasan and R Ashwin lifted MRC A from 71/6  to 272/8 against India Pistons on the first day of a TNCA Senior Division league match.  

Published: 03rd February 2019 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2019 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

Cricket bat

For representational purposes (File | AP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: R Srinivasan’s unbeaten 127 and R Ashwin’s 51 lifted MRC A from 71/6  to 272/8 against India Pistons on the first day of a TNCA Senior Division league match.  

Brief scores: At CPT-IP: MRC A 272/8 (R Srinivasan 127 n.o, R Ashwin 51) vs India Pistons. At MAC: MCC 173 (J Syed Mohammed 52; Rahil Shah 4/50, R Sai Kishore 4/27) vs Vijay CC 16/0. At IC-Guru Nanak: Grand Slam 199 (V Ganga Sridhar Raju 72; Shoaib Md Khan 5/88) vs Nelson 24/0. At TI-Murugappa: Jolly Rovers 270/7 (R Sathish 86; Varun Sood 3/61) vs TI Cycles. At IIT-Chemplast: CromBest 224/9 (Vignesh Iyer 80; M Siddharth 4/55) vs Alwarpet. At SSN: Globe Trotters 243/4 (C Hari Nishaanth 70, Sumant Jain 69 n.o, R Audhi Sachin 50 n.o) vs Young Stars.

Norms for Indian duo

India’s Divya Deshmukh (7) and Michelle Catherina (6.5) achieved maiden WGM norms in the Velammal-AICF women’s international chess event’s ninth round. Divya beat Olga Babiy to go top, with two rounds to go. Michelle drew with Aakanksha Hagawane.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TNCA Senior Division India Pistons R Srinivasan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dogs of different breeds from across the country attended the national level dog show in Mysore on Sunday. (EPS | Udayshankar S)
Dogs and owners frolic around at Visakhapatnam
Budget 2019: The aims and the reality by Santwana Bhattacharya
Gallery
India overcame a disastrous start to earn a hard-fought 35-run win over New Zealand in the fifth ODI Sunday to finish the series with a 4-1 scoreline in their favour, proving the heavy loss at Hamilton was an aberration. (Photo | AP)
India beat New Zealand by 35 runs at Wellington, clinch ODI series 4-1
Men trying to tame a bull during the Jallikattu event held in Alagumalai near Tirupur on Sunday. | EPS
Hundreds participate in Alagumalai Jallikattu event
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp