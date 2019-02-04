Home Sport Cricket

Injury taken in stride, Ashwin back to the grind

Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin is getting ready for IPL

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAK: India’s ace off-spinner R Ashwin, who picked up an abdominal strain after India’s first Test in Australia last year, looks to have recovered and gotten his rhythm back. He has been playing in Tamil Nadu Cricket Association League to prepare for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and IPL.

“I have recovered 100 per cent. I am feeling good and I bowled 35, 40 overs in my last league game. Now that I am playing in only one format, I need to have more game-time and train. The next Test series is almost after six months from now. There is a lot of cricket in between.”

Was it frustrating to miss out the three Tests in Australia due to injury? “When you are bowling well, you want to keep doing it. Those injuries (including England) were quite unfortunate. It is quite frustrating, but you have to put it behind and keep moving.”

The off-spinners says he is game to play any format, but needs a chance to prove a point in ODIs and T20Is. “I’m staying positive in terms of what cr­icket I have to play. I don’t leave any stone unturned while training. Opportunities needs to come my way.”

With the selectors yet to finalise India’s squad for the World Cup, good outings in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and IPL could bring him back in the white-ball reckoning. But Ashwin isn’t thinking too far ahead.

“I have always given my best wherever and whenever I’ve played. It doesn’t put any undue  pressure on me. It’s a game I love. I’m not trying to make a statement or trying to prove anything to anyone.”

Ashwin was pleased with the way India clinched their historic series win Down Under. “We played very well. The way we bounced back in Melbourne and Sydney was fantastic. Actually, a lot of credit should go to (Cheteshwar) Pujara. It’s really important for the top-order to grind it out. That’s exactly what he did. Credit to  him because it wasn’t easy. He stayed disciplined for hours at a stretch. In the past, it was said that he has a slow strike-rate. To go out of the te­am, then come back, and then do what he does best was fabulous. I’m very happy for him.”

Ashwin also lavished praise on Jasprit Bumrah for his outings in Australia. “He definitely set the series up for us. Both Bumrah and (Mohammed) Sh­ami were relentless with their pace. You have to give Bumrah credit because he is in the first half of his Test career and hardly gives any hit-me balls.”

