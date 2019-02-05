Five points for TI Cycles, five wickets for Ashwin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Centuries by Adhithya Giridhar (162) and Kunal Chandela (100) helped TI Cycles bag a lead of 69 runs against Jolly Rovers in a drawn match of the TNCA Senior Division league. Adhithya and Kunal added 186 for the third wicket. The duo’s effort enabled the newly promoted side to bag five points.

In another match, R Ashwin’s 5/57 came in handy for MRC A to bag the lead with five points against India Pistons, who managed 233 in reply yo MRC A’s 280. M Ashwin took three for 69.

At MAC: MCC 173 & 132/4 drew with Vijay 363/6 decl (L Suryapprakash 109, J Kousik 98, N Jagadeesan 63, J Syed Mohammed 3/78). Vijay 5, MCC 2. At IC-Guru Nanak: Grand Slam 199 & 286/7 decl (V Maaruthi Raghav 111, V Ganga Sridhar Raju 56) drew with Nelson 151. Grand Slam 5, Nelson 2.

At TI-Murugappa: Jolly Rovers 352 drew with TI Cycles 421/7 decl (Adhithya Giridhar 162, Kunal Chandela 100). TI Cycles 5, Rovers 2. At IIT-Chemplast: CromBest 226 & 216/5 (Varun M Totadri 64, Ankur Julka 63) drew with Alwarpet 386/6 (Jiwan Jot Singh 96, Ashwin Venkataraman 69 n.o, U Mukilesh 61). Alwarpet 5, CromBest 2. At SSN: Globe Trotters 422/7 decl drew with Young Stars 350 (M Kamalesh 135, R Sathyanarayan 83, Sunil Sam 4/83, L Sathiyannaarayan 3/88). Trotters 5, Young Stars 2. At CPT-IP: MRC A 280 & 145/2 decl (Virat Singh 63 n.o, S Arun 50 n.o) drew with India Pistons 233 (Maan K Bafna 80, R Ashwin 5/57, M Ashwin 3/69). MRC A 5, Pistons 2.

Divya bags title

WIM Divya Deshmukh with 8 points won the Velammal-AICF women’s international round robin chess tournament, held at Hotel Abu Sarovar Portico. The 13-year-old was richer by Rs 1,50,000. Divya defeated Chandreyee Hajra in the last round. She also collected a WGM norm.

Michelle Catherina of India also earned a WGM norm, which was her first. She was tied with Ukraine’s Osmak Iulija for the second spot on 7.5 points. Iluija was declared runner-up and received Rs 1.25 lakh. Catherina had to settle for Rs 1 lakh.

Round 11 (Indians unless specified): Michelle Catherina (7.5) lost to Osmak Iulija (UKR, 7.5); Divya Deshmukh (8) bt Chandreyee Hajra (2); Saloni Sapale (4.5) drew with Aakanksha Hagawane (6.5); Munguntuul Batkhuyag (MGL, 7) bt Olga Babiy (UKR, 6); V Varshini (3) lost to Uuriintuya Uurtsaikh (MGL, 5.5); Franco Valencia Angela (COL, 3.5) drew with Nakhbayeva Guliskhan (KAZ, 5).

Hat-trick by Vaibhav

K Vaibhav’s 4 for 8, including a hat-trick, was the highlight of Vidya Mandir’s four-wicket win over Chettinad Vidyashram in the Fr Gatti Memorial inter-school under-10 cricket tournament, organised by Don Bosco School, Egmore. Vaibhav was ably supported by Vishrudh, who took 3 for 9.

Semifinals: Don Bosco Mat Hr Sec School 117/5 in 20 ovs (Srivatsan 57, Abhijith 3/31) bt PSBB Senior Secondary School 83/9 in 20 ovs (Arjun 2/20, Donavan Immanuel 2/15, Aariz 2/20). Chettinad Vidyashram 81 in 19.4 ovs (Nishith 35, K Vaibhav 4/8, Vishrudh 3/9) lost to Vidyamandir SSS 82/6 in 15.4 ovs (Shai Ram 25, Arjun 3/18).