Extras top score as Australian side all out for 10

10 ducks were registered by South Australia as they were bowled out for 10 in their game against New South Wales.

SYDNEY: It's not a good look when the extras are the top score, but that's what happened to an Australian women's side who were all out for 10 on Wednesday.

It took six extras for South Australia to reach double figures at the National Indigenous Cricket Championship in Alice Springs.

Opener Febi Mansell scored the only runs off the bat with four followed by 10 ducks against New South Wales.

Roxsanne Van-Veen returned the unbelievable figures of five wickets for one run off two overs. Naomi Woods took two wickets with the only two balls she bowled.

The innings was over in just 62 deliveries and NSW only needed 15 balls to knock off their target in the scheduled Twenty20 match.

