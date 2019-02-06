HCA and ACA to obey 10% free ticket rule

Vishal Vivek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Australia are set to travel up north for a tour of India that kicks off with a T20I in Visakhapatnam on February 24. With each passing day, officials of the respective host associations are feeling the heat. The point of contention for them is the newly-introduced rule that limits the number of complimentary tickets to 10 per cent of the total capacity of the stadium.

A day after Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) said that it would not be able to adhere to the rule for the second T20I it is supposed to host on February 27, two more state associations have expressed their difficulties in the implementation. While both Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) and Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) swear to follow the rule, both seemed vexed with the ‘difficulties’ that might be in store for them.

“Ten per cent is too little. We will have a tough time following this rule, as half of it will go to the BCCI. But since it is one of the directives, we will definitely follow it,” sources close to the HCA administration told The New Indian Express on Tuesday. It must be remembered that the state body is being led by Hyderabad High Court-appointed Committee of Administrators — Justice (retd) GV Seethapathy, Justice (retd) AR Dave and former BCCI GM Ratnakar Shetty — since last September.

Before the rule came into effect, about 20 per cent of tickets were given away as complimentary by HCA, taking the police and the 217 club members among others into account. The Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium has a capacity of 39,000. The state body did not face much issues during the India-West Indies Test in October as the demand for tickets is not as high as it could be for the March 2 ODI.

“We will follow the same procedure as the Test match, though there is very less elbow room this time. There is a set pattern of distributing complimentary tickets that we developed during the Test, and we will stick to it,” sources said.

ACA seemed a bit more relaxed since they have already hosted a limited-overs international match post the rule came into the picture. It had come after Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association had refused to host the match in October, citing the rule. The common practice at ACA had been to distribute about 30 per cent of the total capacity, which is approximately 27,500.

“We successfully hosted the last match. This time also we will do the same. But it will be very difficult to follow the rule. Some of the departments that get these tickets have been quite supportive, and are willing to adjust to the new rule. Before the present rule, about 30 per cent of the tickets were distributed as complimentary. So, it is quite obvious that adapting to the new rule will take some time,” an ACA

official said.