Hearing delayed, states feel the heat

Atreyo Mukhopadhyay By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Things are becoming tougher for state associations under the BCCI, with no end in sight in their tussle with the Supreme Court appointed Committee of Administrators. The SC hearing on matters that could have provided some clarity has got deferred again, from Tuesday to February 19, and with each passing day, pressure on the associations is mounting.

That’s because for survival, the state units are dependent on the share of TV rights, which has stopped since October 2016, for not complying with the court’s order on reforms. Although they have revised their constitutions, the CoA has found faults with most of them and whether things are in order is now subject to the court’s decision. As long as they are not fully compliant, these associations are not eligible for the TV money, which was over `20 crore annually per unit for the last few years before it stopped.

Some of these associations are waiting for the court order, while some others are thinking of cutting down on activities because of the shortage of funds. There are also those who are willing to become fully compliant so that they start receiving funds once again.

“Our bank balance was over `100 crore when we stopped receiving funds. Now it has come down to `60 crore. That gives an idea of what will happen if the situation doesn’t change soon. Even if we manage to keep daily activities going, long-term plans and development projects can’t be undertaken because of this,” said an office-bearer of an East Zone unit.

While big associations like Tamil Nadu, Mumbai, Bengal, Delhi and Karnataka have been able to survive, it’s not the same with others. “We are thinking of shutting down our academies. Although we have received reimbursement for hosting matches and participating in tournaments, activities at the grassroots level are becoming difficult to sustain,” said an official of an association from South Zone.

For most associations, this has become a common problem. Those who have hosted international matches in this period have still made some money from ticket sales. The rest have had to make do with reimbursements. “With questions remaining unanswered in the court, wait is all we can do. It’s tough but what is the alternative,” an official of a West Zone unit said.

Grievances against CoA