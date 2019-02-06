Home Sport Cricket

India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I: Colin Munro gets Kiwis off to a flyer

India are looking to take a lead in the three-match T20I series.

Published: 06th February 2019 12:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2019 02:14 PM

By Online Desk

WELLINGTON: Despite losing the toss, New Zealand's opening duo of Tim Seifert and Colin Munro ensured that they got off to a great start in the first T20I against India at Wellington.

The duo brought up the fifty partnership in the fifth over and at the end of the powerplay, New Zealand were 66/0. Krunal Pandya broke the opening partnership by getting rid of Munro but Seifert has carried, bringing up his fifty in the process.

Khaleel has got rid of the dangerous Seifert, 16 shy of his century. Then couple of quick breakthroughs stunted the Kiwi onslaught but they still finished with 219/6.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Vijay Shankar, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Khaleel Ahmed.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Colin Munro, Tim Seifert (wk), Ross Taylor, Daryl Mitchell, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson.

Rohit Sharma: "We have had a good record chasing. Gives us another opportunity to see how well we can bat second. Looks like a good pitch, as we saw in the game earlier so we are looking to set a target. Like I said on the 5th ODI, we wanted to bat first as there was some moisture on the pitch and challenge our batsmen. We managed to get a win. A lot of the guys who have played ODIs have gone back. A few guys like Rishabh and Krunal are back and we need to give them some chances, so it is important to give them a chance as well in the overseas conditions and see how they fare."

Kane Williamson: "It's important to assess the conditions. Daryl Mitchell makes his debut today. Some regular faces, but the two missing out are Bracewell and Neesham. A new squad brings some freshness. Every time you get an opportunity to represent your country is a great one this is a great opportunity against a fantastic opposition so we are looking forward to a really good series ahead."

India vs New Zealand

