Home Sport Cricket

Batting all-rounder Wiaan Mulder added to South Africa Test squad for Sri Lanka Tests

Mulder was part of the Test squad for a series against Australia last season but did not make the starting eleven.

Published: 07th February 2019 09:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2019 09:21 PM   |  A+A-

Team South Africa pose with the series winning trophy after dismissing team Pakistan for 273 runs on day four of the third cricket test match between South Africa and Pakistan at Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. (Photo | AP)

Team South Africa pose with the series winning trophy after dismissing team Pakistan for 273 runs on day four of the third cricket test match between South Africa and Pakistan at Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

JOHANNESBURG: Batting all-rounder Wiaan Mulder has been included in South Africa's squad for two Test matches against Sri Lanka, starting in Durban on Wednesday.

Mulder, 20, was added to the 13-man squad which beat Pakistan in all three Tests in a home series earlier this season.

"Wiaan has been part of our strategic thinking in developing a batting all-rounder for the Test squad for some time," said selection convener Linda Zondi in announcing the squad on Thursday.

Mulder was part of the Test squad for a series against Australia last season but did not make the starting eleven. He suffered an ankle injury during a one-day international against Zimbabwe last September but made a successful return to first-class cricket for the Lions franchise last month.

A notable omission is fast bowler Lungi Ngidi, who is recovering from a knee injury sustained during a limited overs tour of Australia in November.

Ngidi has been training with the South African limited overs squads in recent weeks but Zondi said the selectors were taking a cautious approach. "We are not going to rush him back into international action until he has had the time to regain full match fitness," said Zondi.

The Sri Lankan team were due to arrive in South Africa on Thursday after suffering two heavy defeats in a Test series in Australia.

Sri Lanka are likely to face a difficult task with an inexperienced team, which includes only six of the players defeated in all three Tests in South Africa two seasons ago. Their squad includes nine players who will be making their first tour of South Africa.

South Africa’s fast bowlers were dominant in the Tests against Pakistan and the Sri Lankans are likely to face a pace barrage, although the Test venues in Durban and Port Elizabeth are the least pace-friendly of South Africa’s regular Test grounds.

South African Test squad: Faf du Plessis (captain), Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock (wkt), Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Duanne Olivier, Vernon Philander, Kagiso Rabada, Dale Steyn

Fixtures:

February 13-17, Durban.

February 21-25, Port Elizabeth.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch James Cameron's 'Alita: Battle Angel' premiere
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp