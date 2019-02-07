Franchises in the dark over IPL dates

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The clock is ticking for the next edition of the IPL. Even though there are only 49 days left for the 12th edition, the franchises are in the dark over venues and the schedule. They are yet to hear from the IPL Governing Council or the Committee of Administrators (CoA). Though the BCCI announced that IPL 2019 will begin on March 29, things are still to be finalised.

One of the main reasons is that the BCCI has been waiting for the Election Commission of India to announce the dates for the general elections. Sources in the know indicated that with the dates yet to be confirmed, the BCCI may draw up a schedule, which could be altered later depending on the poll dates. In all likelihood, the BCCI may come up with the fixtures in a week’s time.

“The BCCI has been waiting for the election dates before finalising the fixtures. But since there is no development on that front, and with time running out, the BCCI will now release a tentative fixture with a provision of revising it later depending on the poll dates,” an official in the know told The New Indian Express.

The changes — which will be inevitable — will affect both the dates and the venues depending on when the host city goes to polls.

“To begin with, we need to give the franchises a tentative schedule so that they can at least get a hang of the logistical challenges. That is their biggest concern now. So once the EC announces the dates, they can expect a few changes with regards to swapping the matches and venues,” the official added.

However, the delay has not gone well with the franchises. While they went into the auction without knowing the host country, they have not heard a word from the IPL Governing Council nor the CoA. “There has not been a single meeting so far. So even we are not completely sure of where things stand at the moment. We have very limited time and will face lot of logistical challenges. Sooner the dates are announced, the better for the franchises,” a franchise official said on Wednesday.

Early start?

Meanwhile, like last season, there seems to be a growing push from the broadcasters to move forward the match timings. It is understood that 8pm matches will be brought forward by an hour to making it easy for spectators. But the bigger reason is that it will also help the TRPs, given that matches which stretch

late into the evenings don’t attract much eyeballs.

“Mostly, weekdays have only one match. When it starts at 8 and ends by 11.30-11-45, there is a decline in the TRPs. And if there is weather intervention, then it goes beyond 12. It is something that concerns the broadcasters, who have invested a lot in brand IPL. So a 7pm or 7.30pm start is pondered,” the official said.

If that happens, the BCCI is also aware of the fact that on days double-headers, the 4pm match has to start early. While it would be demanding on the players ask them to play from 3pm in the summer, a 3.30pm start seems acceptable.