Tamil Nadu Cricket Association names Ashwin as skipper for Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament

CHENNAI: Ravichandran Ashwin has given the task of reviving the state’s fortunes as the selection committee of Tamil Nadu Cricket Association named him captain for the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament in Surat from February 21 to March 2.

After Tamil Nadu’s below-par performance in Vijay Hazare and Ranji Trophy, the selectors took a bold step and went for youth, overlooking the likes of Murali Vijay, Abhinav Mukund and Baba Aparajith. Dinesh Karthik is not available, while Varun Chakaravarthy is injured.

“The team has been picked keeping the format in mind. This format is more about youth and thus Vijay and Abhinav don’t find a place. Aparajith too has been dropped. The team has been picked unanimously,’’ said S Sharath, the chairman of selectors.

The former middle-order batsman believes that Ashwin has what it takes to lead Tamil Nadu to success. “He was very positive with his inputs. He is a class player, with good knowledge of the game and has leadership skills.”R Vivek, NS Chaturved, Hari Nishaanth, who did well in TNPL, are in. After being out for a while, M Ashwin too has made a comeback.

“We have a strong batting and our attack has a lot of variety. We have quality spinners in Ashwin, Washington Sundar, R Sai Kishore and M Ashwin. Medium-pacers T Natarajan and M Mohammed also have the experience needed for this level,” felt Sharath.

For Vivek, it is a dream come true. “Before TNPL, no one knew who I was. Ashwin as captain of Dindigul Dragons helped me play to my potential. Before the first TNPL, I lost my father. Then on, our coach M Venkatramana at Dindigul and MRC A has been a father figure to me. If I get an opportunity, I will grab it with both hands,’’ said the batsman and part-time bowler.

Squad: R Ashwin (c), Washington Sundar (vc), N Jagadeesan (wk), Hari Nishaanth, Shahrukh Khan, Baba Indrajith, R Vivek, T Natarajan, M Mohammed, J Kousik, R Sai Kishore, M Ashwin, NS Chaturved, Vijay Shankar, Athisayaraj Davidson, Abhishek Tanwar.