Home Sport Cricket

During IPL, women's T20 event to have 3 teams

Last year, there was an exhibition match between IPL Trailblazers and IPL Supernovas led by Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur.

Published: 08th February 2019 01:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2019 01:03 PM   |  A+A-

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur with her teammates

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur with her teammates (Photo | Twitter @BCCIWomen)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: From one exhibition match last year, the women's participation in the IPL is set to become a three-team affair spread over seven to 10 days with the Committee of Administrators (CoA) mulling an expansion this year.

However, the full-fledged women's IPL is still a long shot as, according to an official, the BCCI is finding it extremely difficult to get good investors/team bidders.

Last year, the BCCI organised one exhibition match with two teams -- IPL Trailblazers and IPL Supernovas led by Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur respectively.

This year, the parent body, currently run by the Supreme Court-appointed two-member CoA, wants to scale it up a bit in order to set the ball rolling for a women's IPL in a few years' time.

"Yes, the women's T20 matches will be held this year also. It will be a week to 10 days affair during the men's IPL.

Once the BCCI gets clearance from the election commission and Home Ministry on dates, the itinerary will be fixed," a senior board functionary told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

However, the official said it would be difficult to have more than three teams considering the "quality" of India's bench strength in women's cricket.

"At the max, we can have three teams with Harmanpreet, Smriti and maybe Mithali (for this year) leading the sides.

"They play against each other once and the top two play a tournament decider. It could be a seven-day affair," the official said.

"BCCI would decide the teams as there aren't any proper bidders who are interested in buying women's teams. Yes, we might rope in a few good sponsors," he said.

"So at the moment, the BCCI will have to pay the players, including the match fees of foreign players, along with a decent prize money," he added.

Even if it's a three-team affair with 14 players a side, the BCCI will need at least 30 Indian women who could measure up for a top-flight league cricket.

The problem that BCCI faces, according to insiders, is that a sub-standard A team has failed to become a supply line for the main team.

"Kindly check when most of the senior team girls have made their debuts and how many new performers we have got save Jemimah Rodrigues.

Recently an India A team lost by 300 plus runs against Australia which tells you the story about our second string," the official said.

The other factor will be convincing Star Sports to broadcast the event or at least live stream it.

There is a school of thought that women's matches should be held at second-tier centres to get good crowds but during the IPL, to have another set of crew managing a women's event may turn out to be a massive logistical task.

So it will either be a 4 match before the men's game or a 7 pm match a day before the men's game at one of the IPL venues.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand T20I: What worked for the 'Men in Blue' in historic win?
Priyanka Gandhi: Game changer for Congress in UP?
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp