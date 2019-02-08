CoA member Diana Edulji ticks off CFO’s plan to visit Australia, asks for previous tour reports

Venkata Krishna B By

CHENNAI: CoA member Diana Edulji has put on hold BCCI chief financial officer (CFO) Santosh Rangnekar’s trip to Sydney after the latter sought the permission to travel to reconcile the accounts with Cricket Australia (CA). Edulji has also asked Rangnekar to list the reasons for the trip when he can have the details sent to his office.

It is understood that the issue was first raised by the office-bearers who were surprised that Rangnekar had made a trip to the Caribbean to settle differences in matters related to accounts and IPL player participation fee. This was never the practice in BCCI. Also, Rangnekar was in Dubai for an ICC meeting where all CFOs of other boards were present. The office-bearers were surprised why the issues were not addressed there.

Even Edulji was surprised by Rangnekar’s proposal to fly to Sydney, given that CA is headquartered in Melbourne. In a mail to Rangnekar — accessed by The New Indian Express — Edulji first asked him to table a report of his Dubai visit and submit a list of the “unreconciled entries between BCCI and CA books”. She also asked him to table a report on his visit to the Caribbean and whether the issues had been resolved.

“You had also visited West Indies/USA for the settlement of accounts/reconciliation and other work. Please provide a detailed note along with all the necessary entries passed in the books of accounts of BCCI and West Indies post your visits. And have you taken approval from appropriate authority for passing those entries?” Edulji wrote to Rangnekar.

Rangnekar had visited the Caribbean and USA without necessary permission, and Edulji has asked him to report the number of tours he went on in his last two years in office. While Rangnekar seems to have pointed out that there are serious differences in the account books of BCCI and CA, he had not reported them previously. Edulji questioned that with Australia set to tour India later this month, why couldn’t a CA official accompanying the team settle the accounts.

“If travel is required, then why can’t any official from CA visit India for the reconciliation specifically when they need the funds from us?” she wrote. “SCG only houses the offices of Cricket New South Wales and not of CA. What does BCCI hope to achieve by your visit? Should they not be coming here? In case a physical meeting is imperative, what is the basis for deciding who travels, CA or BCCI?”