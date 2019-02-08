Home Sport Cricket

Daryl Mitchell involved in controversial DRS dismissal

Mitchell was given out lbw in the sixth over, bowled by Krunal Pandya.

Published: 08th February 2019 12:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2019 01:10 PM   |  A+A-

Daryl Mitchell was dismissed by Krunal Pandya

Daryl Mitchell was dismissed by Krunal Pandya (Twitter)

By Online Desk

After being dismissed courtesy of a stunning catch in the first T20I, Daryl Mitchell's controversial DRS dismissal in the second T20I meant that for the second game running, his wicket made the headlines.

Mitchell was given out lbw on the final ball of the powerplay, bowled by Krunal Pandya. Upon consultation with captain Kane Williamson, he went for the review and there was a clear mark on the HotSpot as the ball passed the bat.

It didn't look like that was the result of the bat hitting the pad and both batsmen were looking confident that the decision was going to be overturned. Then the third umpire went for the RTS to confirm but there was no spike as the ball went past the bat.

Then the third umpire Shaun Haig said that there is no bat involved and then went forward with the ball tracking, which came back three REDS on Hawk-Eye. Haig then informed the on-field umpire to give Mitchell out, which comes as a shock to both Mitchell and the Kiwi skipper.

As soon as Mitchell was given out, it was clear that Williamson isn't too happy about it and just as the batsman is about to walk back to the pavilion, he is asked to stop, even though he doesn't want to depart.

The two umpires join together for a chat and they are joined in by India's stand-in captain Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni. On air, Simon Doull calls the entire controversy "ridiculous" as there was a clear inside edge.

After a brief chat, Mitchell had to depart as the only way he could have survived after being given out is if Rohit called him back and that didn't happen.

As a result, despite HotSpot showing a clear mark, Haig decided that there was no inside edge and his decision stood and the look of disbelief on Mitchell's face was proof of just what he thought about it.

Here is what a few cricketers had to say about the dismissal:

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India vs New Zealand India cricket New Zealand cricket Krunal Pandya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand T20I: What worked for the 'Men in Blue' in historic win?
Priyanka Gandhi: Game changer for Congress in UP?
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp