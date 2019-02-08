Daryl Mitchell involved in controversial DRS dismissal

By Online Desk

After being dismissed courtesy of a stunning catch in the first T20I, Daryl Mitchell's controversial DRS dismissal in the second T20I meant that for the second game running, his wicket made the headlines.

Mitchell was given out lbw on the final ball of the powerplay, bowled by Krunal Pandya. Upon consultation with captain Kane Williamson, he went for the review and there was a clear mark on the HotSpot as the ball passed the bat.

It didn't look like that was the result of the bat hitting the pad and both batsmen were looking confident that the decision was going to be overturned. Then the third umpire went for the RTS to confirm but there was no spike as the ball went past the bat.

Then the third umpire Shaun Haig said that there is no bat involved and then went forward with the ball tracking, which came back three REDS on Hawk-Eye. Haig then informed the on-field umpire to give Mitchell out, which comes as a shock to both Mitchell and the Kiwi skipper.

As soon as Mitchell was given out, it was clear that Williamson isn't too happy about it and just as the batsman is about to walk back to the pavilion, he is asked to stop, even though he doesn't want to depart.

The two umpires join together for a chat and they are joined in by India's stand-in captain Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni. On air, Simon Doull calls the entire controversy "ridiculous" as there was a clear inside edge.

After a brief chat, Mitchell had to depart as the only way he could have survived after being given out is if Rohit called him back and that didn't happen.

As a result, despite HotSpot showing a clear mark, Haig decided that there was no inside edge and his decision stood and the look of disbelief on Mitchell's face was proof of just what he thought about it.

Here is what a few cricketers had to say about the dismissal:

Once the DRS messed it up there was no solution other than asking the batsman to leave. The 3rd umpire has preferred snicko over hot spot. We haven't heard the last of this. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 8, 2019