Vidarbha cricketer Wasim Jaffer to decide future after Irani Trophy

Ayantan Chowdhury By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: While Vidarbha won the Ranji Trophy title for the second time in their history, veteran Wasim Jaffer has now won the competition for an incredible ten times! Apart from being a mentor to the team, he had a great personal season as well, crossing 1,000 runs for the second time in his career, a feat not achieved by any other player.

“It is one of the most memorable wins in my career if not the most. All the hard work has really paid dividends and being a part of such a group has rekindled my love for the sport,” the 40-year-old told this newspaper.

The quote showed that the past few years were not the most kind on the batsman. A knee injury suffered during the 2015-16 season made him miss almost the entire 2016-17 season. Eyeing a comeback, Jaffer tried a lot of avenues to get a team.

ALSO READ: Many called last Ranji Trophy season as luck, says Vidarbha captain Faiz Fazal after back-to-back title wins

“I was in England at that time. I called up quite a few people to get me a team. I still felt I had a few years left. A host of teams outright told me I was not good enough any more. Even my employers said I should join office. That opened my eyes. I thought my domestic career would allow me to get teams. Those rejections made me stronger mentally even at that age.”

When Chandrakant Pandit joined Vidarbha, Jaffer gave him a call, hoping for the best. “I was desperate. He really helped me. I’m glad that he took me in the team and that I have been able to give back to the team.”

ALSO READ: Character of this side came to fore in Ranji final, says Vidarbha coach Chandrakant

Set to turn 41 in 10 days time, has he planned anything for the future? “Lots of former players who are now commentators, told me I should quit on a high after the last Irani Trophy. But I knew I still had gas left in the tank. The day I don’t feel up for the gruelling sessions and intense workload, I will call it quits. For now, my focus is on the Irani. I will take a call after the end of the season.”

Rs 5 crore for champions

Vidarbha Cricket Association has announced a cash reward of Rs 3 crore for its squad. President Anand Jaiswal said that this amount was in addition to the Rs 2 crore the team will receive from BCCI for winning the title.